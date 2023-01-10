Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
actionnewsnow.com
Collapsed Flournoy Avenue bridge may be closed for 2 years
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The bridge that collapsed on Flournoy Avenue in Tehama County earlier this week is estimated to be closed for at least two years, according to Jim Simon, the Tehama County Public Works director. Simon said the Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue around 2...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County supervisors ratify local emergency
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency for extreme winter storms. The Butte County Chief Administrative Office proclaimed the emergency Thursday and local leaders made it official on Tuesday. This makes it easier to access available state assistance for recovery and county supervisors...
mynspr.org
Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
krcrtv.com
Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead in a vehicle in Concow on Thursday, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a vehicle located on Rich Gulch Road at about 11:45 a.m. When they arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
People are being forced out by rising waters on the Sacramento River
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - People living near the Tehama bridge have already packed their stuff and moved out. Kate Lowery's home is right next to the river. She told Action News Now the water was a couple of feet from her trailer just a few days ago. "I just packed...
actionnewsnow.com
Police identify man hit, killed by train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Police have identified the man who was killed after he was hit by a train in Gridley in December. Police said 38-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez of Gridley was hit and killed by a train near Spruce Street on Dec. 28. Officers responded to the scene and learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
