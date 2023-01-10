Read full article on original website
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
US News and World Report
Peru Bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as Political Crisis Simmers
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of...
kalkinemedia.com
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
BBC
Peru protests: New President Boluarte faces genocide inquiry
Peru's top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into President Dina Boluarte and key ministers over weeks of clashes that have left dozens of people dead. The officials are being investigated on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Violence erupted after ex-President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December for...
Boston Globe
