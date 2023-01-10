Read full article on original website
BREAKING: USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams commits to Wisconsin
In one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history, Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell have landed USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams. A former Top 100 recruit, Williams chose the Trojans over Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, and others when coming out of Mater Dei High School in California. Per 247sports, Williams was the nation's seventh ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires
Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
Wisconsin hires former New York Jets assistant as defensive line coach
MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has nearly completed his coaching staff. The program announced on Thursday the hiring of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who held the same role under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Cincinnati’s director of player development.
Former USC WR CJ Williams is headed to Wisconsin, breaks down his decision
Former USC wideout C.J. Williams announced he’ll be transferring in to Wisconsin. Williams officially visited the Badgers over the weekend and said everything about the place just felt right for him. He planned to take a few more trips this coming weekend but decided to shut things down. “I’m...
2025 Wisconsin OL Owen Strebig visiting Illini
Illini will host 2025 Wisconsin offensive lineman for unofficial visit. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Five Teams Due for a Turnaround in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle
Logan Jones goes in-depth on five schools that could be due for a big turnaround in the 2024 recruiting cycle
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Talkin' Dawgs: Athletics Director, Offensive Coordinator bring more news to Bulldog Athletics
Mississippi State fans everywhere have been clamoring for news and a resolution on the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator as well as the school’s next Director of Athletics. It looks like both are on the verge of being final. Thursday brought news that MSU has hired Appalachian State offensive coordinator...
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
2024 four-star JJ Harrell keeping same mindset about Mississippi State
2024 athlete and 247Sports four-star prospect JJ Harrell excelled on both sides of the ball last year whether it be at receiver or defensive back. After getting a taste of the postseason as a junior, he is eager to start his offseason routine at North Panola High School.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor Lands Former Four-Star Quarterback From Mississippi State
The Baylor Bears are going to have some competition at quarterback this offseason. Former four-star prospect Sawyer Robertson announced on Tuesday night that he would be transferring from Mississippi State to Baylor. Robertson shared the following message on Twitter. Robertson was ranked as a Top 150 player in the country...
mageenews.com
Mississippi State Unveils 2023-24 Football Schedule
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
footballscoop.com
Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff
As Zach Arnett continues Mississippi State's transition to a new era after the tragic passing of revered coach Mike Leach, Arnett is continuing to put his stamp on the Bulldogs' staff -- via addition and subtraction. Mississippi State is welcoming back David Turner to be the Bulldogs' defensive line coach.
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
