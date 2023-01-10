ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams commits to Wisconsin

In one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history, Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell have landed USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams. A former Top 100 recruit, Williams chose the Trojans over Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, and others when coming out of Mater Dei High School in California. Per 247sports, Williams was the nation's seventh ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires

Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
247Sports

Wisconsin hires former New York Jets assistant as defensive line coach

MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has nearly completed his coaching staff. The program announced on Thursday the hiring of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who held the same role under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Cincinnati’s director of player development.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season

One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
MADISON, WI
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor Lands Former Four-Star Quarterback From Mississippi State

The Baylor Bears are going to have some competition at quarterback this offseason. Former four-star prospect Sawyer Robertson announced on Tuesday night that he would be transferring from Mississippi State to Baylor. Robertson shared the following message on Twitter. Robertson was ranked as a Top 150 player in the country...
WACO, TX
mageenews.com

Mississippi State Unveils 2023-24 Football Schedule

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
footballscoop.com

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

As Zach Arnett continues Mississippi State's transition to a new era after the tragic passing of revered coach Mike Leach, Arnett is continuing to put his stamp on the Bulldogs' staff -- via addition and subtraction. Mississippi State is welcoming back David Turner to be the Bulldogs' defensive line coach.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Child found walking along railroad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
TUPELO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy