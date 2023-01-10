ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sean Salisbury Breaks Down Caserio's Weird Comments & Doesn't Hold Back

By Ryan Money
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 2 days ago

Sean Salisbury Breaks Down Caserio's Weird Comments & Doesn't Hold Back

Sean lays out what the Texans and Caserio need to do instead of what they've been saying and doing. Will they listen? Only time will tell.

Enjoy this highlight from the Sean Salisbury Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzKS5_0k9s1lQq00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
559
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy