Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves
It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Iowa
The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night for the only regular-season meeting of the season between the two programs. The Hawkeyes (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) have beaten Indiana and Rutgers since an 0-3 start to conference play. They have done so in typical Iowa fashion — a top-15 offense contrasted with a lackluster defense.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. , The 2nd ranked Hawkeyes opened the Big 10 season tonight hosting Illinois. Hawks come back after 21 point deficit against Hoosiers. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST. Indiana was ranked #15 in the country.
Maize n Brew
Michigan must slow down Kris Murray in matchup vs. Iowa
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines suffered their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Now, they head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, the worst defense statistically in the Big Ten. Could a bounce-back game be in order?...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance
Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 11 Northwestern in 300th Dual at CHA
Watch Live on ESPNU Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is sold out. • The dual will be All-American Day. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark receives major midseason honor from ESPN
Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another dominant season at Iowa. After the first half of the 2022-23 season, Clark is trending toward a potential Player of the Year Award. On Wednesday, ESPN released its panels picks for Player of the Year and Final Four picks at the midway point of the season. While the Hawkeyes were shut out of the Final Four picks, Clark was a unanimous All-American.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-11-23
Iowa Basketball Coach Meets with Media Wednesday
Future Hawkeyes player returns to court for first time since crash
Jones, still wearing a heavy brace on her right knee, scored the opening basket of the game - her first in competition since the crash that killed her father, severely injured her mother and likely ended her basketball playing career.
Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]
Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Monticello Express
» The 'Lisbon Leadfoot;' Late driver's career spanned 30 years, many titles
Bill Beckman waves the checkered flag after a 1971 victory in Davenport. (Photos courtesy of Kyle Ealy, Midwest Racing Archives)
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Radio Iowa
More details released on fatal I-80 accident Sunday
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway.
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0