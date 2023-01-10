ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves

It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Iowa

The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night for the only regular-season meeting of the season between the two programs. The Hawkeyes (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) have beaten Indiana and Rutgers since an 0-3 start to conference play. They have done so in typical Iowa fashion — a top-15 offense contrasted with a lackluster defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan must slow down Kris Murray in matchup vs. Iowa

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines suffered their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Now, they head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, the worst defense statistically in the Big Ten. Could a bounce-back game be in order?...
ANN ARBOR, MI
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance

Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 11 Northwestern in 300th Dual at CHA

Watch Live on ESPNU Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is sold out. • The dual will be All-American Day. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark receives major midseason honor from ESPN

Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another dominant season at Iowa. After the first half of the 2022-23 season, Clark is trending toward a potential Player of the Year Award. On Wednesday, ESPN released its panels picks for Player of the Year and Final Four picks at the midway point of the season. While the Hawkeyes were shut out of the Final Four picks, Clark was a unanimous All-American.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]

Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

More details released on fatal I-80 accident Sunday

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway.
IOWA CITY, IA
rtands.com

Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
