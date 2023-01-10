It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO