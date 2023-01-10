Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!

