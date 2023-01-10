ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneytips.com

Calling All Annual Passholders: This New Perk Makes Spontaneous Trips to Disney Possible Again

It’s no secret that all Disney fans aspire to be an Annual Passholder, so they can visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime they’d like. Have a rough day at work? Feel better over a chocolate-covered Mickey Mouse ice cream popsicle, a Mickey-shaped pretzel, and a churro. Bored and need something to do? Visit Hollywood Studios for the thrills of a lifetime. In the mood for a walk? Head over to Animal Kingdom and walk all of the animal trails.
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World

Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfanatic.com

Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks

It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced

The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
iheart.com

TRON Ride Gets Official Opening Date At Disney World's Magic Kingdom

The wait is finally over: TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on April 4, the company announced Tuesday, after teasing the date on Disney Parks' social media. The ride will be among the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park. It's based on...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!

Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Guests to Receive Free Ride Pictures This Year!

It’s The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday Celebration, and Theme Park Guests are the ones getting a very special gift. In honor of the Disney100 Celebration, Disneyland Guests will receive complimentary ride photos. According to Disney Parks Blog, starting February 4, Disneyland Guests will receive “Complimentary Disney PhotoPass...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Confirms End Date for “Harmonious,” Return of “EPCOT Forever”

Last year, Disney Parks announced that a brand new nighttime spectacular would be coming to EPCOT later in 2023, retiring the current Disney fireworks resident of World Showcase Lagoon, Harmonious, and its massive fireworks platform barges. But speculation of when the retirement would take place was a mystery until now.
TheStreet

Universal Shares New Details On Super Nintendo World Theme Park

When it comes to world-immersive theme park experiences, there's no shortage of fictional worlds companies can use to draw in crowds. But the idea of a fully-immersive, in-real-life fictional vacation destination didn't come to fruition until 2010 when Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report company Universal Studios brought The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal Orlando.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneybymark.com

NEWS: Cast Member Previews To Be Held for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World

The news we’ve been waiting AGES for has finally arrived!. TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023! Disney recently shared the news and we are SO excited to eventually be able to experience this attraction. But, a select group of people will get to experience it first — could it be YOU?
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG Construction Update for TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom

We’re counting down the days until we can FINALLY ride the TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster in Magic Kingdom!. The ride is set to open on April 4th, 2023 and we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting and watching it be constructed for the past FIVE years. But now, we’re just a few months away and that means there are some big construction updates happening. Today we spotted something new near the ride!

