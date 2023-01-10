Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The shadow economy: 'When you are messing with human traffickers, you're messing with their income'
Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery. It is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and is often referred to as the "shadow economy." It involves the exploitation of humans who are held against their will and are forced to do labor or sex acts. The victims are solicited through force, fraud, or coercion.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chief of police takes a hard look at local crime
Now that the New Year has arrived, The Daily Independent sat down and spoke with Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin about what kinds of crime that was reported in Ridgecrest during 2022. McLaughlin shared statistics for January through November as December totals were not yet calculated at the time of the interview.
MISSING: Cyrus Esch, 15, and September Merati, 15
The Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) is asking for help finding two missing teenagers from Ridgecrest.
Officer-involved shooting in Rosamond determined to be within department policy
Following a review from the Critical Incident Review Board, a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies was determined to be within department policy on Wed, Jan 11.
Bakersfield Now
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Richard Buckreis
Richard Buckreis, a loving husband and father, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 in his home located in Boron, CA. He was born on Dec. 26, 1957, to John and Catherine Buckreis in Altoona, PA. He is survived by his wife, Judith, and daughter, Ericka. As a child in an...
Bakersfield Now
Two killed in crash on Higwhay 178 in the Canyon identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a crash in the Canyon on December 30. They were identified as 64-year-old Jan Crosby of Weldon and 66-year-old William Radis of Lake Isabella. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects
A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
