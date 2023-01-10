ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chief of police takes a hard look at local crime

Now that the New Year has arrived, The Daily Independent sat down and spoke with Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin about what kinds of crime that was reported in Ridgecrest during 2022. McLaughlin shared statistics for January through November as December totals were not yet calculated at the time of the interview.
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
ROSAMOND, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Richard Buckreis

Richard Buckreis, a loving husband and father, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 in his home located in Boron, CA. He was born on Dec. 26, 1957, to John and Catherine Buckreis in Altoona, PA. He is survived by his wife, Judith, and daughter, Ericka. As a child in an...
BORON, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two killed in crash on Higwhay 178 in the Canyon identified

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a crash in the Canyon on December 30. They were identified as 64-year-old Jan Crosby of Weldon and 66-year-old William Radis of Lake Isabella. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
WELDON, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects

A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy