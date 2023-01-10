ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Clayton News Daily

Madewell’s After-Christmas Deals Are Unbelievable, and Sale Items Are an Extra 40% Off!

Ever the destination for elevated essentials and inspired takes on timeless items, Madewell is a favorite of celebrities, bloggers and everyday style fiends alike. Their fan base is broad and well-dressed, ranging from pop music queens Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, to actual royalty like Megan Markle and Princess Beatrice. Founded back in 1937, it’s no surprise Madewell has had such major staying power.
disneybymark.com

“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 10th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support […]
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Best Winter Bedding Is On Clearance at Macy's & Flannel Sheets, Quilts & More Are Over 65% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The season of merry and bright is officially over and the season of chilly and dark is upon us. Are you prepared for hibernation? If not, Martha Stewart Collection bedding is currently on clearance at Macy’s and you can save hundreds on quilts, flannel sheets, and bedding accessories that will turn your bedroom into your wintertime zen zone. Cozy up in the reversible Martha Stewart Collection Fair Isle Flannel Quilt, which is currently 65 percent off at Macy’s. This grayscale quilt...
WWD

Rent the Runway Links With Amazon

Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
ETOnline.com

The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 50% off with rare deals during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
ARIZONA STATE
ETOnline.com

Coach 50% Off Sale: Don't Miss These Deals on Winter Boots, Handbags, Accessories and More

Coach is ringing in the new year with a huge winter sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From winter booties to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Winter Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.
disneybymark.com

BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.
FRISCO, TX
People

I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

Alexa, order one in every color My wardrobe can be divided into three categories: 1) clothes I lounge in around my house, 2) clothes I wear while working from home, and 3) clothes I wear when I know I'm going to see people (i.e. when I'm meeting someone for the occasional after-work get-together or attending a family party). But rarely does one item of clothing fit into all three.   When I ordered the Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater, I didn't expect anything different. I had planned to wear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy