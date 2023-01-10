Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 westbound lane of Highway 20 re-opens in Morgan County after severe weather damage
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department reports one westbound lane of Highway 20 is now open after being closed due to storm damage. Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city. Alabama...
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
WKRN
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. Man charged with pulling knife at bar. Man...
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface
A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit
A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
WAFF
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lawrence County
Meth is the number one drug problem in Lawrence County, according to Sheriff John Myers.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer theft on January 5, 2023, at around 3 am. The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with a gray primer hood and two white males. The vehicle left Exit 105 heading Westbound on Interstate 24. If you have...
WAAY-TV
TORNADO WARNING canceled for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for south central Limestone County, northwestern Morgan County and southern Lawrence County until 8:45 a.m. At 811 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Moulton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Marshall County, southern Madison County and central Morgan County until 9:30 a.m. At 908 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Triana, or 7 miles south of Redstone Arsenal, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60...
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
Comments / 3