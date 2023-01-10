ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WKRN

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit

A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TORNADO WARNING canceled for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for south central Limestone County, northwestern Morgan County and southern Lawrence County until 8:45 a.m. At 811 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Moulton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

