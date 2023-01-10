ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Adult Team Tees only $13.99 + Exclusive Extra 10% off!

Zulily has these Adult Team Tees for just $13.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout making them just $12.59!. Choose from lots of teams. Shipping starts at $6.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of...
moneysavingmom.com

allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris only $20 shipped (Reg. $88!)

This is a fantastic deal on these allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris!. Proozy has these allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris for just $20 each shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code PZYABCAP-FS at checkout!. Choose from two colors in sizes XS through 3XL. Valid...
moneysavingmom.com

Saucony Cohesion 15 Shoes only $34 shipped (Reg. $75!)

Don’t miss this hot deal on these Saucony shoes!. You can get these Saucony Men’s and Women’s Cohesion 15 Shoes for just $34 shipped when you use the promo code RFWAP35 at checkout!. This is a great deal and sizes won’t last long. Valid for a...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
People

Shoppers Say This Highly Rated Puffer Coat Keeps Them Warm Even in the Single Digits, and It's on Sale

Add it to your cart for $79 with Amazon’s coupon Puffy jackets are picking up in popularity this season, with celebs like Hailey Bieber fueling the trend. But instead of spending hundreds of dollars on one at the department store (or thousands, in the case of the model), follow suit with the throngs of Amazon shoppers who are securing their winter gear online. The WenVen Puffer Coat is a comfortable option that has a removable faux fur hood and functional pockets that'll shield your ears and hands from...
ETOnline.com

The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 50% off with rare deals during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In

Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
The Oregonian

Shop the Tory Burch semi-annual sale on shoes, purses, clothing, going on now

This winter, shop the Tory Burch semi-annual sale for your cold-weather fashion solutions. From heeled boots, dresses, and accessories to hiking shoes, purses, and tote bags, save big on elegant must-haves for the season. If you’re looking for something that will easily transition from Winter to Spring, shop their Jessa Woven Loafers, currently around $100 off, or the Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress, perfect for layers or wearing by itself. But don’t delay, this sale is going on now and sizes will not be restocked once they sell out.
StyleCaster

The 15 Best Winter Boots That Are Actually So Chic—From Celeb-Loved Moon Boots to Cult-Favorite Dr. Martens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to the best winter boots for women, I won’t lie, the pickings are slim. There are definitely a few great options (and spoiler alert, I’ve rounded them up below) but for the most part, they all give off heavy-duty, wilderness woman vibes that might not necessarily compliment your OOTD. What’s a girl got to do to stay warm and dry without looking like she’s just gone camping in the Alaskan tundra? We’ve all seen her: The girl that...

