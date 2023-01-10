ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox announce important spring dates, including "Truck Day"

BOSTON -- There isn't too much buzz surrounding the 2023 Red Sox. But with the return of baseball, some good weather usually follows, and Boston baseball is just around the corner.

Granted, winter hasn't really gotten started in Boston. But if you want to go check out the Red Sox this spring, we now know when they'll get to work down at Fenway South.

The Red Sox announced several important dates on Tuesday, including when the equipment truck will pack up and head south for he spring, best known as "Truck Day." That will happen on Friday, Feb. 3 outside of Fenway Park.

Pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout of Spring Training on Wednesday, Feb. 15 , with the team's first full squad workout set for Monday, Feb. 20 .

All workouts are free and open to the public, as is a special "Open House" at JetBlue Park on Saturday, February 18 . Fans can walk around the park, and there will be concessions and entertainment in a street festival on Fenway South Drive.

The team announced it's full spring schedule , with tickets going on sale later this week on Jan. 12. Included on that slate is a World Baseball Classic exhibition game between the Red Sox and Team Puerto Rico, which will take place on Wednesday, March 8 .

It will be the first World Baseball Classic exhibition game at JetBlue Park since 2017.

