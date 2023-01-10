ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
blockchain.news

Following OSC Prohibition, Crypto.com Delists USDT For Canadians

As of the 10th of January, user reports that were circulating on social media suggested that the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com had intentions to delist Tether (USDT) for customers in Canada beginning on the 31st of this month. These reports originated from the cryptocurrency exchange's customers. Customers of the exchange have...
pymnts.com

France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services

France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
decrypt.co

Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager

Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
decrypt.co

Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
Benzinga

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin

The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
decrypt.co

Binance Admits to Problems With Its BUSD Peg

Analysts reveal the crypto exchange undercollateralized its holdings by at least $1 billion, and not just once. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, admitted Tuesday to flaws in its system that left its supply of Binance Smart Chain BUSD—one of the company’s stablecoins, which is purportedly backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar—undercollateralized by at least $1 billion.
Reuters

Crypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday it had registered crypto exchange Binance this week as a financial institute in the country. The registration allows Binance to launch a website in Swedish and in other ways market itself directly to consumers in the Nordic country, Per Nordkvist, deputy head of the Financial Supervisory Authority's banks division, told Reuters.

