dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks allegedly defrauded investors out of billions of dollars
The New York attorney general filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the co-founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors who deposited billions of dollars into the platform.
blockchain.news
Following OSC Prohibition, Crypto.com Delists USDT For Canadians
As of the 10th of January, user reports that were circulating on social media suggested that the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com had intentions to delist Tether (USDT) for customers in Canada beginning on the 31st of this month. These reports originated from the cryptocurrency exchange's customers. Customers of the exchange have...
pymnts.com
France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services
France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
decrypt.co
Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager for failing to disclose conflict of interest
The SEC charged former BlackRock portfolio manager Randy Robertson with not disclosing a conflict of interest when he asked a client to help advance his daughter's acting career.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
decrypt.co
Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin
The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
decrypt.co
Binance Admits to Problems With Its BUSD Peg
Analysts reveal the crypto exchange undercollateralized its holdings by at least $1 billion, and not just once. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, admitted Tuesday to flaws in its system that left its supply of Binance Smart Chain BUSD—one of the company’s stablecoins, which is purportedly backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar—undercollateralized by at least $1 billion.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
Crypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday it had registered crypto exchange Binance this week as a financial institute in the country. The registration allows Binance to launch a website in Swedish and in other ways market itself directly to consumers in the Nordic country, Per Nordkvist, deputy head of the Financial Supervisory Authority's banks division, told Reuters.
