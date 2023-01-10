Gone are the days when investing was the preserve of the rich. With new fintech platforms at our fingertips, how do we make investing more inclusive?. The proliferation of fintech has opened up new opportunities around investing, giving occasional investors the chance to invest their savings for the first time. According to a Gallup poll from earlier this year, a staggering 58% of Americans have money invested in the stock market either through individual stocks, a stock mutual fund, or in a self-directed 401(k) or IRA. This number has picked up in the last few years, with a noticeable uptick since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – although, curiously, it’s still a couple of percentage points lower than at the turn of the century. In the UK, just a third of Brits own shares, according to a 2020 survey from financial comparison site Finder, with 2.2mn people subscribed to a stocks and shares ISA.

2 DAYS AGO