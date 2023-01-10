Read full article on original website
Related
fintechmagazine.com
Ahmed Disokey
Spearheaded by Group Chief Information Officer Wojciech Lacz, a digital transformation has taken place at AccorInvest, and the entire company is in on it. Lacz is Chief Information Officer at AccorInvest, a position he has held since March 2021. Always knowing he “would be an IT guy”, Lacz started work...
fintechmagazine.com
Fidelity buys automated equity management provider Shoobx
Fidelity Investments is firming up its existing partnership with Shoobx, which offers automated equity management operations and financing software. Fidelity Investments is acquiring Shoobx, a US-based provider of automated equity management operations and financing software for private companies of all sizes, up to IPO stage. Shoobx will be integrated into...
fintechmagazine.com
Why seamless cross-border payments transform transactions
Cross-border payments will soon be seamlessly integrated with other fintech services, such as open banking and embedded finance. Consumer behaviour is changing and, with it, requirements regarding the efficiency of the payments space. This places additional strain on B2B finance as vendors and merchants opt for streamlined methods and businesses must keep up with the trend.
fintechmagazine.com
IBM and Oracle deliver AIG hospitality services on the cloud
Leaders from IBM and Oracle discuss their partnership and the combined strengths that enable cloud migration of AccorInvest Group’s global hotel network. There are many moving parts to hotel operations. For hospitality staff alone, managing these requires great communication and accountability between departments, both in the office and in the foyer. In the digital era, hotels leverage technology to expand their offerings and encourage seamless operations across a network of branches.
fintechmagazine.com
Christine (Jang) Tan
Nearly everybody on the planet is aware of J.P. Morgan as an investment bank, but Jang explains that it’s much more diversified than that. “The Payments business is actually quite a sizeable business in APAC,” she explains. “We operate with in-country presence in 16 markets,” Jang says....
fintechmagazine.com
Democratising wealth: how do we encourage people to invest?
Gone are the days when investing was the preserve of the rich. With new fintech platforms at our fingertips, how do we make investing more inclusive?. The proliferation of fintech has opened up new opportunities around investing, giving occasional investors the chance to invest their savings for the first time. According to a Gallup poll from earlier this year, a staggering 58% of Americans have money invested in the stock market either through individual stocks, a stock mutual fund, or in a self-directed 401(k) or IRA. This number has picked up in the last few years, with a noticeable uptick since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – although, curiously, it’s still a couple of percentage points lower than at the turn of the century. In the UK, just a third of Brits own shares, according to a 2020 survey from financial comparison site Finder, with 2.2mn people subscribed to a stocks and shares ISA.
fintechmagazine.com
Payments churn innovator Butter raises $22mn in funding
Silicon Valley startup Butter, which has built an ML-powered engine to reduce churn in online subscription payments, has raised US$22mn in Series A funding. Butter, a SIlicon Valley-based fintech that helps online subscription businesses to reduce so-called “accidental churn”, has raised US$22mn in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners.
fintechmagazine.com
Jasmeet Narang
Chief Transformation Officer & Head of Operations Community. Jas Narang has been working for Santander UK for 25 years, a move that followed on from a dynamic career that has included running commercial P&L teams, supply chain management and Six Sigma process management. Following spells in Japan and in the US, he joined Santander UK after the acquisition of his previous company, GE Capital.
fintechmagazine.com
AccorInvest and m3connect: taking hospitality to the cloud
Through its partnership with m3connect, AccorInvest has used the cloud to enhance the sustainability, efficiency and resilience of its hotel portfolio. AccorInvest, Accor and m3connect have partnered to launch a pioneering hospitality project, which gives AccorInvest’s global hotel portfolio unique access to industry-leading technologies. Through the partnership, AccorInvest has...
Comments / 0