Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Related
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer
Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. California man gets ten years in federal prison for …. California...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss vs. Alabama
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 in conference play as they fell 84-69 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth game consisted of 45 fouls and 59 free throw attempts between the two teams. The game was...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson
NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Are Hogs ready to face surging Crimson Tide?
Opportunity doesn’t always knock at the most opportune time. That seems to be the case as the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) are prepping to host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) for a 6 p.m. Wednesday showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs, which...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capital of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
Man arrested in connection to Fayetteville bank robbery confirmed in at least ten others
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred at First Security Bank located on Wedington Drive. According to federal records, the man has served time for robbing 5 banks in Tampa, and has also robbed banks in...
visitrogersarkansas.com
Wright's BBQ Adds to Rogers and NWA's Growing Barbecue Scene
If you've been to Northwest Arkansas, you've probably heard about Wright's BBQ at some point when asking about dining options. Visitors to Rogers can now enjoy Wright's without having to go very far, as they announced an expansion to Rogers in 2022 along with their restaurants in Bentonville and Johnson.
KHBS
Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0