Austin, TX

bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer

Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. California man gets ten years in federal prison for …. California...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson

NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Are Hogs ready to face surging Crimson Tide?

Opportunity doesn’t always knock at the most opportune time. That seems to be the case as the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) are prepping to host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) for a 6 p.m. Wednesday showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs, which...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
visitrogersarkansas.com

Wright's BBQ Adds to Rogers and NWA's Growing Barbecue Scene

If you've been to Northwest Arkansas, you've probably heard about Wright's BBQ at some point when asking about dining options. Visitors to Rogers can now enjoy Wright's without having to go very far, as they announced an expansion to Rogers in 2022 along with their restaurants in Bentonville and Johnson.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR
