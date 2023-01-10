Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down An Iconic Role In Grease After Happy Days, And Why He Regrets It
Henry Winkler had an iconic TV role, but he could have played an equally iconic character on the big screen.
Golden Globes: Spielberg wins big; 'Elvis' Austin Butler shouts out Brad Pitt and Jennifer Coolidge bleeped
Brad Pitt was nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press for best supporting actor at the 2023 Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills after star-studded red carpet.
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Courtney Love Says Brad Pitt Got Her Fired From ‘Fight Club’ After She Rejected His Kurt Cobain Movie
Courtney Love is claiming she would have played Marla Singer in Fight Club if it weren’t for Brad Pitt. In a recent interview on WTF With Marc Maron, Love said director David Fincher had hired her to star opposite Pitt and Edward Norton in the cult classic film, but she says she got fired after she rejected a pitch Pitt brought to her. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 22 Most Talked-About Red Carpet Looks of 2022Brad Pitt, Damien Chazelle on Shooting 'Babylon' Movie's Wildest Scenes: "A Lot of Nudity"'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's...
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid “Missing” Rumors
Kanye West was seen with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Kanye West drove around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with a mystery woman on Sunday. TMZ published photos of the rapper, amid rumors that he’s been “missing” for several weeks. In the car, West...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Tom Hanks Defends Casting His Son In New Movie Amid Nepo Baby Conversations
Tom Hanks adds his own take on the nepo baby discourse as one of his son's stars with him in latest movie.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Did Tom Cruise Return His Golden Globe Awards? Jerrod Carmichael’s Shelly Miscavige Joke Explained
Did Tom Cruise have to return his Golden Globe awards? Viewers were left confused during the 2023 awards ceremony as host Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about the Top Gun actor and scientology leader David Miscavige‘s missing wife, Shelly Miscavige. “Look, I’m just the host briefly or whatever, but...
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills Says Clint Eastwood Is A Good Kisser
Donna Mills, best known for her role in Knots Landing, is opening up about her big break and working with Clint Eastwood. They starred in the 1971 film Play Misty for Me. It turns out that Donna actually got the role because of Burt Reynolds. She explained, “I worked with...
Whitney Houston's estate 'disappointed' in joke made about her death at the Golden Globes
Host Jerrod Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton - the venue the ceremony was being held at and the same location Houston died at in 2012 - as the 'hotel that killed Whitney Houston'.
msn.com
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
