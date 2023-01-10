ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How storms are impacting California's drought

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roger Bales, a professor at the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced, about how the atmospheric rivers are impacting the long-term drought in California. This segment airs on January 13, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Report: Big awareness gap hampers Mass. domestic workers' law

Nearly eight years after passage of a law granting new rights to domestic workers, the law's effectiveness has been hampered by a lack of awareness among employees and employers and insufficient enforcement resources, a new report concluded. Researchers who surveyed more than 200 housekeepers, cleaners, nannies, caretakers, cooks and others...
Financial questions surround the Massachusetts GOP

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We dive beneath the headlines to look at the complicated political picture in the Massachusetts GOP and beyond. The Huntington premiers a first-time staged production with a prominent local playwright tonight. We look at how they...
