How storms are impacting California's drought
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roger Bales, a professor at the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced, about how the atmospheric rivers are impacting the long-term drought in California. This segment airs on January 13, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Californians on the ground used social media to document weather crisis
During a weather crisis, our understanding of what's happening on the ground is from everyday people posting videos to social media. Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English's 'The Stream," joins us to discuss how Californians documented the extreme flooding and rain and came together as a community this week.
Could mussels fix coastal erosion? Ecologists are working to find out
More than 40% of the salt marsh in Massachusetts has dwindled since colonial times, and much of what's left is threatened by sea level rise, development and pollution. Ecologists are now studying whether a small creature called a “ribbed mussel” could help. WBUR's Barbara Moran reports.
Across Mass., small businesses saw less-than-stellar holiday shopping sales
The holiday shopping season was slower than Massachusetts businesses had hoped. Local small businesses saw the dollar amount in holiday sales increase by slightly more than 1% last year over the 2021 holiday shopping season, well shy of the 4% annual increase the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said is typical.
Report: Big awareness gap hampers Mass. domestic workers' law
Nearly eight years after passage of a law granting new rights to domestic workers, the law's effectiveness has been hampered by a lack of awareness among employees and employers and insufficient enforcement resources, a new report concluded. Researchers who surveyed more than 200 housekeepers, cleaners, nannies, caretakers, cooks and others...
Financial questions surround the Massachusetts GOP
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We dive beneath the headlines to look at the complicated political picture in the Massachusetts GOP and beyond. The Huntington premiers a first-time staged production with a prominent local playwright tonight. We look at how they...
