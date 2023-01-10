Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Just As Tall As Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Outing
At just 13 years old, Seraphina Affleck is already creeping up on her mom, Jennifer Garner’s, height! The teenager stepped out with Jen to do some shopping on Dec. 19, and she was just as tall as the actress. Jennifer showed off her new, shorter hairstyle while getting in some bonding with her middle child. She paired jeans with a turtleneck sweater as she walked alongside Seraphina on the streets of California.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Jennifer Lopez/Instagram. Jennifer Lopez is feeling the joy of family togetherness this Christmas. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, opened up about her holiday festivities in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, in which she noted that she celebrated Christmas this year with her "blended families."
NBC Connecticut
Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru
It's well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' — he's often spotted drinking one — and now he's apparently serving them, too. Affleck was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford on Tuesday — a woman who took a photo of the "Batman" and "Good Will Hunting" star, Lisa Mackay, told NBC10 Boston the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they talked.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Ben Affleck causes social media frenzy serving Dunkin' Donuts to customers, firefighters: ‘Living the dream'
At long last, it seems Dunkin' meme king Ben Affleck has teamed up with the coffee chain for a commercial. On Tuesday, the actor surprised customers by manning a drive-thru at a Dunkin' in Medford, Mass., just northwest of Boston. In photos shared on social media, Affleck can be seen handing out orders in an employee's uniform consisting of a black t-shirt that reads, "America runs on Dunkin'" and a baseball cap.
Brad Pitt Is a Clean-Cut Hunk at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Hottest Photos
Forever a Hollywood heartthrob! Brad Pitt turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globes — but he avoided posing for pics on the red carpet. The 59-year-old actor was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, sitting near Babylon costar Margot Robbie during the awards show. At one point during the […]
Allrecipes.com
The internet was abuzz yesterday after photos leaked capturing Ben Affleck working a Dunkin' drive through in a Boston suburb. I knew the economy was bad, but not this bad! Turns out, Ben is not seeking a new side hustle, but rather shooting a Super Bowl commercial. And, what's more, it looks like his wife Jennifer Lopez will be featured in it, too.
KTVB
Affleck runs on Dunkin'! Ben Affleck has channeled his obsession with the breakfast chain into a multimillion-dollar deal. A source tells ET that the 50-year-old actor-director has signed a deal with Dunkin' worth "several million dollars." In addition to the paycheck, Affleck's partnership with Dunkin' includes a donation to his...
iheart.com
The Golden Globes are back on TV after being canceled last year over a lack of diversity. The host of last night's award show was comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who said "One minute you're making mint tea at home," and the next, "you're invited to be the black face of an embattled white organization." Carmichael's monologue had some of the stars squirming in their seats.
Gerard Butler Accidentally Burned His Face With Acid on Set of Latest Film
Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed an incredibly corrosive acid on his face while filming his most recent movie, “Plane”—burning his face and eyes in the process. He relayed the harrowing story to Seth Meyers during a sit-down interview on NBC’s Late Night, claiming that he later discovered the substance was something akin to phosphoric acid, an incredibly dangerous chemical used in some fertilizers and industrial cleaning supplies. The incident happened during a scene where Butler, who plays a rough-and-tumble pilot, was supposed to be fixing the landing gear on his plane. “I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler said. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’” He continued: “Suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face, and I mean burning.” He said the sensation lasted for several hours but ultimately subsided without any lasting ill-effects.Read more at The Daily Beast.
