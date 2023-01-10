Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed an incredibly corrosive acid on his face while filming his most recent movie, “Plane”—burning his face and eyes in the process. He relayed the harrowing story to Seth Meyers during a sit-down interview on NBC’s Late Night, claiming that he later discovered the substance was something akin to phosphoric acid, an incredibly dangerous chemical used in some fertilizers and industrial cleaning supplies. The incident happened during a scene where Butler, who plays a rough-and-tumble pilot, was supposed to be fixing the landing gear on his plane. “I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler said. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’” He continued: “Suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face, and I mean burning.” He said the sensation lasted for several hours but ultimately subsided without any lasting ill-effects.Read more at The Daily Beast.

