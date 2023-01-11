ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas executes former cop who had hitman kill his wife

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I94LU_0k9rsjJZ00
Robert Fratta, 65, has been sentenced to death in Texas for hiring a hitman to kill his wife in the 1990s /Texas Department of Criminal Justice/AFP

A former US police officer convicted of hiring the hitman who killed his wife almost 30 years ago was executed Tuesday after a last minute legal battle, Texas authorities said.

Robert Fratta, 65, had been scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening, but a Texas judge's ruling threw the planned lethal injection into doubt for several hours.

After an emergency hearing Tuesday morning, District Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled that officials could not use the intended drug because it was "probably illegal to possess or administer because it is more likely than not expired."

Fratta had filed the last-minute appeal along with multiple other death row inmates, arguing that the use of expired pentobarbital constituted cruel punishment and should therefore be blocked under the US Constitution.

However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had previously put limits on judges halting executions, and on Tuesday it overturned Mauzy's ruling.

The southern state's Supreme Court chose not to intervene, allowing the lethal injection to go forward.

A statement Tuesday night from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that Fratta had been pronounced dead at 7:49 pm and had not made any final remarks.

Fratta had been in jail since 1994, when, according to prosecutors, he recruited an acquaintance who hired a contract killer to kill Farah Fratta, 33.

According to legal documents, the spouses were in the middle of a bitter divorce and fighting over custody of their three children.

Robert Fratta "solicited many of his friends and acquaintances to kill her or to recommend someone who could kill her," court documents say.

"Initially, most of his friends thought that he was joking or blowing off steam, but as he continued to talk about it over time, some of them came to believe that he was serious."

Robert Fratta enlisted a man from his gym who then hired a hitman. According to US media, Fratta paid the hitman $1,000 for his wife's murder.

Fratta was first sentenced to death in 1996, but the verdict was overturned in 2007 over a technicality. He was resentenced to death in a second trial in 2009.

His lawyers had filed multiple unsuccessful appeals, even to the US Supreme Court, to halt Fratta's execution, alleging that testimony from a witness in the trial was obtained using hypnosis.

Pentobarbital is in short supply in the United States because pharmaceutical companies, not wanting to be associated with the death penalty, have limited production.

Fratta is the second death row inmate to be executed in the United States this year.

chp/md/bfm/des/dw

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire

A veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel was killed by gunfire from one of the officers, authorities revealed after initial reports suggested she died by suicide. Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Bay St Louis Police Sgt Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Wednesday morning while inside her car with her eight-year-old daughter.Investigators initially reported that Anderson shot the officers before turning the gun on herself. However, that narrative changed with an update from Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday. Mr Tindell said that body-camera footage, autopsies and other...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
New York Post

Pregnant woman heading to birthday party executed in ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from California was gunned down in what her family said was a targeted drive-by shooting as she was headed to a birthday party. Marissa Perez was riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car when the deadly incident took place around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia, news station ABC7 reported. She was en route to pick up a cake for her aunt’s birthday party when, according to her mom, another car pulled up next to them and the driver opened fire. Sandra Tolentino...
ARTESIA, CA
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"

A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida woman shot and killed an endangered Key deer. Was it a crime or mercy?

A 77-year-old Florida Keys woman is accused of the shooting death of an endangered Key deer and could face a year in federal prison if she’s convicted. Wendy Kilheffer of Big Pine Key shot the animal on Nov. 16, according to authorities. In addition to prison time, she would also face, if judged guilty, a $100,000 fine and a year of supervised release following her incarceration.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy