Austin Butler kicks off Golden Globes weekend cuddling with Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler kicked off Golden Globes weekend romancing girlfriend Kaia Geber at an intimate dinner that W magazine hosted with Louis Vuitton. W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere hosted the party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. A spy told us that Butler and Gerber, “cuddled up in the corner,” as guests noshed on caviar, lobster and desserts. Butler is one of the stars featured on the magazine’s current Best Performances issue. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were also spotted at the party. Gerber apparently won’t be escorting Butler, who is nominated in the...
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. “The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly. Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger. For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care...
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack
Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a wardrobe malfunction that she switched into a pregnancy fashion hack.
Jenna Ortega’s Gucci Cutout Dress at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Delivers Grecian Inspiration
Jenna Ortega arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, in a gown with a Grecian vibe. In honor of this year’s ceremony, Ortega wore a blush-colored long-sleeved cutout dress with a substantial train from Gucci. She accessorized the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including layered diamond and floral necklaces and numerous rings. She finished the look with metallic platform sandals from Jimmy Choo.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles...
msn.com
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Dua Lipa Shows Us How 'Wednesday-Core' Is Done In A Graphic Tee And Black Blazer
Dua Lipa proved that she’s just as much of a fan of Netflix’s new Addams Family spin-off as the rest of us! The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, was recently photographed by paparazzi while out and about in London and rocking a grungy look that clearly paid homage to the hit show, Wednesday.
Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride
Kendall Jenner looked cool, but stayed warm in a new snap. The model shared photos and videos to her Instagram on Monday, showing a picturesque horse ride in the snow. In her post, Jenner bundled up in a brown leather jacket with a shearling lining. The cropped coat featured fuzzy cuffs and pocket lining. She paired her jacket with black baggy leather pants. She stayed extra warm in the January temperatures with a brown scarf, earmuffs and gloves. Jenner accessorized further with oval sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Jenner added a practical footwear choice to...
Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts the "Blizzard" French Manicure
Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest manicure is giving a whole new meaning to the term "frosted." On Jan. 9, Peltz Beckham's 28th birthday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the actor's new nails, a look he dubbed the blizzard french manicure for its icy finish. "Blizzard French Bday for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Bachik captioned the photo of the "Welcome to Chippendales" star's hands.
Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes
Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
Kylie Jenner Gave Fans A Rare Glimpse At Her ‘Dirty’ Hair And No-Makeup Face–We Can’t Believe How Good She Looks!
Kylie Jenner has fans obsessed with her makeup-free, natural skin texture in her newest TikTok video. While the 25-year-old beauty mogul loves experimenting with new makeup, she proved that her natural skin–sans makeup–is just as stunning. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained why she has ditched her makeup routine.
Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Minimalist Jumpsuit for W and Louis Vuitton’s Awards Season Dinner
Cate Blanchett arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6, wearing a creative minimalist ensemble. For the occasion, the actress wore a black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath featuring an asymmetrical ruffle collar and voluminous ruffle sleeves, pairing the look with pointy-toe black booties. Blanchett’s look was archival Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with subtle earrings.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022 In June, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand...
Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz
Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
Cori Broadus And Fiancé Wayne Duece Share Pics From Engagement Photo Shoot: ‘Mr. And Mrs. Coming Soon’
Broadus and Duece have been a couple since 2018 and shared their engagement news in November 2022.
‘Insane’! ‘Perfect’! Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Fashion Police has spoken! Melissa Rivers gave her praise of 2023 Golden Globes best dressed to "the Gucci group," she shared with Life & Style exclusively following the star-studded event on Tuesday, January 10. "Gucci had a huge night. There was Jenna Ortega, there was Julia Garner, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Williams. They dressed Austin...
goodmorningamerica.com
Sephora's skin care sale is on -- shop new deals up to 50% off
Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora. Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!. Shop deals by day below.
