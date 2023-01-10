Read full article on original website
Portland schools working to repay contributions that never made it to retirement plans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the Portland Public Schools work to rectify issues with its payroll system , the CBS13 I-Team has learned the problems have also impacted retirement benefits for many employees. The I-Team has learned despite retirement deductions being taken out of employee paychecks, those contributions were not making...
Paris residents vote to recall school board members over gender identity policy
PARIS (WGME) - Residents of Paris voted Tuesday to recall two school board members over a controversial gender identity policy. The policy was proposed in October and has divided parents and community members in the district. School Board Director Sarah Otterson and School Board Member Julia Lester were two of...
Maine school district reportedly experiencing payroll issues
Employees in the Hallowell-area school district have not been getting paid correctly, according to the Kennebec Journal. Some RSU 2 employees haven't been getting paid the correct amount and others have reported issues with benefits like health insurance and retirement plans. In an email sent to staff members Sunday night,...
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
Portland leaders get look at proposed zoning changes at B&M Baked Beans factory
You'll soon get a chance to weigh in on proposed zoning changes at the iconic B&M Baked Beans factory site in Portland. City leaders got their first look at the zoning proposal Monday night. The plan is to build a graduate school and research center as part of Northeastern University's...
Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
Court dismisses request for protection order by mother of slain Edgecomb 3-year-old
A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing
An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
Maine man accused of assaulting woman, causing 'permanently debilitating injuries'
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they arrested a Wells man on Thursday for attacking a woman on Christmas Day in Biddeford. The suspect reportedly caused “permanently debilitating injuries.”. Police charged 41-year-old Michael A. Scott with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. He was reportedly found on Thursday...
'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
'It's almost a basic necessity:' CityLink delays burden bus riders from Lewiston, Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) – A series of delays is causing trouble for riders who rely on city buses in Lewiston and Auburn. Right now, routes are running as scheduled, though it comes after a series of issues. Since Christmas Eve, there have been 10 delays of the bus line that...
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – Maine State Police says a death investigation is underway in Berwick. Crime scene tape is up around a home on Katabel Lane. Berwick police have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon. The Berwick Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:48 a.m. They say there...
CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions
The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
'Delayed and delayed:' Thousands of airline passengers affected by FAA delays at Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Planes are once again cleared for takeoff at the Portland Jetport, after the FAA was forced to ground flights for about an hour and a half Wednesday morning. The FAA says the problem could be traced back to a damaged database file. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says...
Search continues for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) --The search for a Midcoast man who has been missing for more than a week continues. The Maine Warden Service says 60-year-old Thomas Harris was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
Lack of snow impacting outdoor winter activities in Maine
It's been the warmest start to January on record in Maine. That means little snow or ice and its impacting lots of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and even smelting. Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham posted an update on Monday, saying the river is still wide open. They’re aiming for...
