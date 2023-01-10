ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Maine school district reportedly experiencing payroll issues

Employees in the Hallowell-area school district have not been getting paid correctly, according to the Kennebec Journal. Some RSU 2 employees haven't been getting paid the correct amount and others have reported issues with benefits like health insurance and retirement plans. In an email sent to staff members Sunday night,...
HALLOWELL, ME
WGME

Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
HALLOWELL, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
MAINE STATE
WGME

75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing

An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of assaulting woman, causing 'permanently debilitating injuries'

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they arrested a Wells man on Thursday for attacking a woman on Christmas Day in Biddeford. The suspect reportedly caused “permanently debilitating injuries.”. Police charged 41-year-old Michael A. Scott with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. He was reportedly found on Thursday...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – Maine State Police says a death investigation is underway in Berwick. Crime scene tape is up around a home on Katabel Lane. Berwick police have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon. The Berwick Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:48 a.m. They say there...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions

The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Search continues for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) --The search for a Midcoast man who has been missing for more than a week continues. The Maine Warden Service says 60-year-old Thomas Harris was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Lack of snow impacting outdoor winter activities in Maine

It's been the warmest start to January on record in Maine. That means little snow or ice and its impacting lots of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and even smelting. Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham posted an update on Monday, saying the river is still wide open. They’re aiming for...
WINDHAM, ME

