Washington University in St. Louis is offering its employees the opportunity to get a COVID-19 booster shot during a series of walk-in clinics. Occupational Health Services is holding the clinics from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays from Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Center for Advanced Medicine, Suite 5A, on the Medical Campus. No appointments are needed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO