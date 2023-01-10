Read full article on original website
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. Dispatch told 14 News this is an accident with injuries. Officials say part of Highway 60 East...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
Tri-State residents see large hail from overnight storms
Several Tri-State area residents reported spotting sizeable hail after strong storms swept through the area overnight. While some damaging winds were also included in those overnight storms, there were several reports of pea sized, quarter sized, and even golf ball sized hail. The storms were widespread, and we've received photos...
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant is officially set to reopen. This comes after the small business had to close for several months. First, they had a water leak in October and then a small electrical fire at the beginning of Dec., which forced them to close.
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl
Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
Two women injured in knife attack in Caldwell Co.
A Princeton man has been arrested after attacking two women with a knife. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday night at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the 100 block of H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs and discovered two females with knife wounds received during a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was at the residence when police arrived.
HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
Officials planning for Madisonville air show
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
Logan County hit hard by storms, severe winds cause damage
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. BG Business Women announces new member and makes donation. The latest news and weather.
Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
Breckinridge County elementary school closed due to storm damage
MCDANIELS, Ky. — Several counties in Kentucky were under a Tornado Warning on Thursday morning. The winds were so strong they blew the roof off of Ben Johnson Elementary School (BJES), forcing them to close for the day due to the damage. Building survey crews evaluating damage at BJES...
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
