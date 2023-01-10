Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO