Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bills Beware? Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Message for Buffalo
Is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill dishing out a subtle warning to the Buffalo Bills?
Oakland A's Appear to Have Made a Las Vegas Strip Decision
Las Vegas has become an in-demand location for teams looking to move from their home market (or looking for a better deal there).
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future
It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of Kansas City Current
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse High School graduate and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday morning. The Kansas City Current play in the National Women’s Soccer League, joining as an expansion team in...
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. “We are so...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Action News Jax
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Washington Commanders make coaching change
The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0