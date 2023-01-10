A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.

HOLLISTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO