KATV
Fayetteville detectives search to find answers after dog finds human jawbone in backyard
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville detectives are working to find answers after a dog found what appeared to be a human jawbone Wednesday. Our content news partners at 40/29 News said the discovery led Fayetteville death scene investigators behind a home in a residential neighborhood near UAMS. "I think...
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student was hit by a bicycle on Gamble Road...
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police were searching in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
fox29.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Man sentenced in Fort Smith gets 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A California man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in a sentence handed down in federal court in Fort Smith on January 11.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
KATV
Body recovered from Arkansas River in Fort Smith
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Fort Smith Fire Department pulled a body from the Arkansas River Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that the body belonged to a man and was found near the U.S. Marshals Museum building on Riverfront Drive.
Fayetteville bars bring awareness on date rape drugs being used
Recently, Maxine's Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
Wednesday, January 11 Overnight Weather – Evening Storm Threat, Then A Quick Taste Of Winter
Wednesday was another keeper with afternoon highs over 20° above normal. Harrison, AR, came in with the warmest reading with a high of 73°, just a couple of degrees off the record. The quiet pattern was broken this evening with storms breaking out across Western Arkansas. The storms will spread east and northeast through midnight, […]
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
