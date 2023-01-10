ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police were searching in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County

A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO
KATV

Body recovered from Arkansas River in Fort Smith

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Fort Smith Fire Department pulled a body from the Arkansas River Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that the body belonged to a man and was found near the U.S. Marshals Museum building on Riverfront Drive.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
