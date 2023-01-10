Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
TikTok Makes a Change That Might Hurt Users
If you spend any time on social media, chances are you've used or heard of short-video-sharing platform TikTok. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, boasts more than 1 billion users worldwide and has become a concern for competitors like Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Free Report YouTube.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👎 Samsung dropping the Plus model?
Samsung might be rethinking the Galaxy S24 lineup, Microsoft adopts real foldables, and an AI that can copy any voice. ✂️ Happy Wednesday! I got my biannual haircut this week, and once again the hairdresser scolded me for not cutting it more often. I would have tried to explain my social anxiety, but, you know… 🤷
Android Authority
Bill Gates has upgraded from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is his latest phone.
The device is a gift from the Samsung Chairman. Bill Gates has upgraded his personal phone from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to another Samsung foldable. The phone was gifted to him by Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-Yong when he visited South Korea. Gates also revealed details of his laptop and...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Disputes between landlords and tenants aren't uncommon. This is understandable, given how valuable a commodity properties are, especially in competitive markets with astronomically high rent and home costs. And in many instances, it's difficult, as a tenant, to look at the act of renting without a certain bit of disdain.
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
hubpages.com
How to Install Windows 11 on an Unsupported Computer
Installing Windows 11 onto an Unsupported Computer. This article helps anyone that wants to try out Windows 11 on a computer that does not support Windows 11. WARNING: Be aware that Microsoft may not support your installation if you do this, so it should only be done on computers which do not get used for critical tasks or that have data on them which you cannot afford to lose.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
$100 Payout From Mobile Company
A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
CNET
Credit One Bank American Express Card: Average Rewards for Average Credit
When a credit card lists "average" credit as its recommended credit for approval, it's not all that common to see any kind of rewards opportunity attached to it. However, the Credit One Bank American Express® Card is an exception. The card offers a straightforward way to earn cash on...
US Postal Service Continues Poor Results
The U.S. Postal Service continues to post poor delivery-time results and shows no sign that it will improve.
Washington Examiner
Sorry, higher taxes are necessary
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
Comments / 0