BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC

Brandon Thomas-Asante: West Bromwich Albion striker gets three-game ban

West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss three games after a retrospective violent conduct charge. The 24-year-old clashed with Jeff King in the dying seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield. With King receiving treatment, Thomas-Asante subsequently headed in to make it 3-3 and force a replay.
Yardbarker

EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United

The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest hoping Dean Henderson could play Carabao Cup semi-final

Nottingham Forest will pursue the possibility of asking Manchester United for permission to play goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides.Henderson is ineligible for the two-legged tie later this month as he is on loan from the Old Trafford club and the only way he would be able to play is if United give written permission.That seems unlikely at this stage but boss Steve Cooper says his club will likely go down that avenue anyway.“Obviously it’s something we will look into the possibility of pursuing,” he said. “But it’s all just talk at the minute,...
BBC

Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese

Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
The Independent

A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.Near misses2005-06 FA Cup quarter-finalTwelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s...
The Independent

Manchester United edge past Charlton and into Carabao Cup semi-finals

The greatest compliment to Charlton Athletic may have come on the hour. Manchester United were leading the League One side, but by a solitary goal and Charlton were impudent enough to show plenty of resistance. And so Erik ten Hag made a triple substitution.On came Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and the Englishman duly scored a double, the second from the Brazilian’s pass, to take his tally to seven goals in six games. Ten Hag’s deluxe deputies duly helped United reach a third Carabao Cup semi-final in four seasons, and perhaps a third meeting with Manchester City at...
The Guardian

Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
The Independent

Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds

Rugby league star Rob Burrow has been awarded the freedom of Leeds for his work to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND) research.Burrow, 40, who revealed his own diagnosis in 2019, called the city a “place where my dreams came true” as he became an honorary freeman.His close friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield was also honoured.Sinfield has been relentless in his support for his friend and recently ran seven ultra-marathons in a week, raising £2.7 million to fund research into MND.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gareth Bale picked ‘right time’ to bow out from football, says Wales boss Rob PageDana White: UFC president says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton
The Associated Press

AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
BBC

Aston Villa v Leeds United preview: Team news, match facts and prediction

Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds. John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt. Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with...
Reuters

Soccer-Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as "probably the hardest job in football", but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club.
BBC

Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season

Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.

