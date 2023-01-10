Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup
Antony has scored once again to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Brandon Thomas-Asante: West Bromwich Albion striker gets three-game ban
West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss three games after a retrospective violent conduct charge. The 24-year-old clashed with Jeff King in the dying seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield. With King receiving treatment, Thomas-Asante subsequently headed in to make it 3-3 and force a replay.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns. Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now. United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier...
Yardbarker
EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United
The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.
Macclesfield forward Tom Clare granted leave to appear on Love Island
Macclesfield FC have announced one of their players will be leaving the club temporarily to appear on the reality dating show Love Island.
Nottingham Forest hoping Dean Henderson could play Carabao Cup semi-final
Nottingham Forest will pursue the possibility of asking Manchester United for permission to play goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides.Henderson is ineligible for the two-legged tie later this month as he is on loan from the Old Trafford club and the only way he would be able to play is if United give written permission.That seems unlikely at this stage but boss Steve Cooper says his club will likely go down that avenue anyway.“Obviously it’s something we will look into the possibility of pursuing,” he said. “But it’s all just talk at the minute,...
Newcastle ‘launch huge bid to sign Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko on £150k-a-week’ in Chelsea transfer blow
NEWCASTLE have reportedly launched a bid to snatch Chelsea transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko. The Borussia Dortmund sensation, 18, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as well as Barcelona. Man City, PSG...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
msn.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.Near misses2005-06 FA Cup quarter-finalTwelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s...
Manchester United edge past Charlton and into Carabao Cup semi-finals
The greatest compliment to Charlton Athletic may have come on the hour. Manchester United were leading the League One side, but by a solitary goal and Charlton were impudent enough to show plenty of resistance. And so Erik ten Hag made a triple substitution.On came Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and the Englishman duly scored a double, the second from the Brazilian’s pass, to take his tally to seven goals in six games. Ten Hag’s deluxe deputies duly helped United reach a third Carabao Cup semi-final in four seasons, and perhaps a third meeting with Manchester City at...
Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds
Rugby league star Rob Burrow has been awarded the freedom of Leeds for his work to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND) research.Burrow, 40, who revealed his own diagnosis in 2019, called the city a “place where my dreams came true” as he became an honorary freeman.His close friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield was also honoured.Sinfield has been relentless in his support for his friend and recently ran seven ultra-marathons in a week, raising £2.7 million to fund research into MND.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gareth Bale picked ‘right time’ to bow out from football, says Wales boss Rob PageDana White: UFC president says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton
FA to investigate spot-fixing allegations over booking of Oxford's Brown
(Reuters) - England’s football association will investigate reports of spot-fixing surrounding the booking of Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown during the League One side’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces singer-songwriter and Man Utd fan Gaz Coombes
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 16 Premier League games against Arsenal - can he dent the Gunners' title bid by finding the net against them again on Sunday?. The north London derby could see Kane reach two major landmarks - he needs to find the net...
AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
BBC
Aston Villa v Leeds United preview: Team news, match facts and prediction
Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds. John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt. Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with...
Soccer-Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as "probably the hardest job in football", but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club.
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
