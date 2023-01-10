Nottingham Forest will pursue the possibility of asking Manchester United for permission to play goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides.Henderson is ineligible for the two-legged tie later this month as he is on loan from the Old Trafford club and the only way he would be able to play is if United give written permission.That seems unlikely at this stage but boss Steve Cooper says his club will likely go down that avenue anyway.“Obviously it’s something we will look into the possibility of pursuing,” he said. “But it’s all just talk at the minute,...

16 HOURS AGO