Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
2 Americans, Raducanu through to Australian Open 2nd round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff made strong starts to their quests for a first Grand Slam singles title as they reached the second round of the Australian Open on Monday. Third-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 while seventh-seeded Gauff overcame a second-set...
Post Register
Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP
Skipper Peter Burling of Team New Zealand expertly extricated himself from a pre-regatta penalty to win the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on Sunday and strengthen his position as the top threat to two-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Australia. Burling nailed the start of the podium race aboard his...
Post Register
Fernandez de Oliveira has life-changing win in Latin America
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira made two straight birdies to turn away his last challenge and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Latin America Amateur Championship, earning a spot in three majors this year. Fernandez de Oliveira, the second Argentine to win since the Latin America Amateur...
Comments / 0