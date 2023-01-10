The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 NHL season. After beginning the season 4-0-1, the team went on to lose seven straight until they turned it around on Nov. 9, 2022, vs. the Washington Capitals. From that point on, the team had a record of 15-3-2 in their next 20 games up until the Christmas break. After a few days off from practice, the Penguins returned to lose six straight games before finally winning 4-1 last night vs. the Arizona Coyotes on the road.

