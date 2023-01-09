Read full article on original website
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history
The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week. Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and...
KFDA
Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
Hanks hires Scott Veliz as new head football coach, athletic coordinator
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After leaving Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces to be the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest in the Dallas area in 2019, El Paso native Scott Veliz has always kept his eyes open for any Borderland head coaching openings. On trips back to his hometown to host his Veliz […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Jan. 10 HS Basketball Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 10.
KXII.com
Bonham’s Wrape signs with Independence Community College
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Massive day for Bonham Softball standout Sarah Wrape, as she officially signs with Independence Community College. Wrape, a four-year starter for the Purple Warriors Softball team, has dominated all over the field for Bonham posting a career ERA of 2.33, while also averaging an over .400 batting average.
