ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
AMARILLO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history

The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week. Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
AMARILLO, TX
KXII.com

Bonham’s Wrape signs with Independence Community College

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Massive day for Bonham Softball standout Sarah Wrape, as she officially signs with Independence Community College. Wrape, a four-year starter for the Purple Warriors Softball team, has dominated all over the field for Bonham posting a career ERA of 2.33, while also averaging an over .400 batting average.
BONHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy