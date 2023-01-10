In his first big project after This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia is trying something very different. Jack Pearson who? Milo Ventimiglia is back on broadcast TV, but he's left his iconic This Is Us character (and mustache) behind. In ABC's The Company You Keep, which is based on the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a con man in a family of con men, who falls for Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. His family tried to steal a ton of money from the exact criminals who she's currently targeting, so naturally, things get complicated and incredibly sexy at the same time. Ventimiglia had about two weeks off between wrapping This Is Us and stepping onto the set of the pilot, and all it took was a "haircut and a shave" to get him ready to jump into a whole new world.

1 DAY AGO