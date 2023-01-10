Read full article on original website
Related
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey says she mastered her American accent by cursing
Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams in the show, noted that her character has to swear a lot in the series.
Pedro Pascal's Nephews Convinced Him To Take The Role Of Joel In The Last Of Us By Finishing His Sentence
The highly anticipated upcoming HBO series, "The Last of Us," is just a few days away from its release date. Based on the popular Naughty Dog video game of the same name, the series was developed for television by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (the latter of whom worked on the game itself). The series follows a hardened smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor of the zombie apocalypse, as he completes his task of traveling across the U.S. with a 14-year-old girl, the defiant and resourceful Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
bleedingcool.com
The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker Bring Late-Night Previews
We have two sneak previews for HBO's The Last of Us to pass along, courtesy of Bella Ramsey & Nico Parker's late-night talk show visits. In three days, viewers will finally get their chance to feast on Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. To keep the excitement levels going for the highly-anticipated HBO series, the cast has been hitting the late-night circuit to promote the series… and they brought preview clips with them. Even better, we get to avoid having to give Jimmy Fallon or the departing James Corden any extra press… a win-win all around.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bear’: Jeremy Allen White & EP Tease Expanding Its World in Season 2
Hulu’s The Bear may seem more like a drama than a comedy — but that didn’t stop Jeremy Allen White from taking home the statue for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role as tortured Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
HBO Max's 'Velma' Sees the Titular Character Crushing Hard on Daphne
These three words may seem like nonsense, but if you're familiar with the Scooby-Doo franchise, you know they're actually some of the most iconic one-word catchphrases in television. Luckily, we'll get to hear the beloved Mystery Inc. gang utter those one-liners over and over in the upcoming HBO Max adult animated series Velma.
TVGuide.com
How Milo Ventimiglia Is Shedding This Is Us' Jack Pearson With His New Show The Company You Keep
In his first big project after This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia is trying something very different. Jack Pearson who? Milo Ventimiglia is back on broadcast TV, but he's left his iconic This Is Us character (and mustache) behind. In ABC's The Company You Keep, which is based on the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a con man in a family of con men, who falls for Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. His family tried to steal a ton of money from the exact criminals who she's currently targeting, so naturally, things get complicated and incredibly sexy at the same time. Ventimiglia had about two weeks off between wrapping This Is Us and stepping onto the set of the pilot, and all it took was a "haircut and a shave" to get him ready to jump into a whole new world.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+
“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. A revival of “Criminal Minds,” “Evolution” picked up where the series left off when it concluded on CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons. According to Paramount+, after premiering on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, the series went one to become one of the streamer’s top five originals and has driven the overall “Criminal Minds” franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief...
tvinsider.com
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX
The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Everything Everywhere’s Ke Huy Quan Gushes Over Brendan Fraser’s Whale Performance And Their Continued Friendship
Ke Huy Quan praises Brendan Fraser's The Whale performance and their long-running friendship.
Get Out and M3GAN star Allison Williams talks about her life in horror
In the new horror movie M3GAN (out Jan. 6), Allison Williams plays a scientist who gifts her recently orphaned niece a robotic companion with a decidedly killer attitude. "The film is about an AI doll who has been built to serve as a kind of best companion for a parent and for a kid simultaneously," Williams explains. "[M3GAN is] deployed by its creator, who I play, to help her in the task of being the unexpected guardian of her niece, with mixed results."
tvinsider.com
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0