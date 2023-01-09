ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trussville Tribune

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Alabama man arrested in Livingston County on theft charges

An Alabama man has been arrested in Livingston County for allegedly stealing a generator from a local hunter. Deputies arrested 51-year-old John Reil after officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the owner reportedly located the generator on Reil's homemade houseboat near Birdsville. Reil was charged with...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties. This impacts the following counties: Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency. Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this: “As severe weather […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Main Street Alabama announces new city application workshops

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Communities can learn about a hands-on, proven approach to revitalizing downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts during one of three workshops. Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization and state coordinating program of Main Street America, will explain the different tiers of membership, including the application process of becoming a […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement

Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Gov. Kay Ivey announces new prison rules

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to shorten their prison stays based on their behavior. Ivey signed an executive order that she said will provide “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much “good time” credit will be lost for different categories of offenses and how an inmate can restore the credit.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry

As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy