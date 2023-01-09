Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Investigations expected in Moody landfill fire cause, items dumped in landfill
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - As the landfill fire in St. Clair County continues to burn, leaders expect to see an arson investigation to determine if anyone started the fire and if unauthorized items were being dumped at the landfill. “I think it’s logical to assume that when there is a...
WTVM
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Plan to Put Out Underground Landfill Fire in the Works
Dan Dahlke is preparing a package to send to Montgomery that he hopes contains the cure to what ails residents who have suffered from the smoke of a Moody landfill fire that’s been smoldering since November. “This has gone on way too long already,” said Dahlke, the St. Clair...
westkentuckystar.com
Alabama man arrested in Livingston County on theft charges
An Alabama man has been arrested in Livingston County for allegedly stealing a generator from a local hunter. Deputies arrested 51-year-old John Reil after officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the owner reportedly located the generator on Reil's homemade houseboat near Birdsville. Reil was charged with...
Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties
ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties. This impacts the following counties: Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency. Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this: “As severe weather […]
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
Alabama woman doused with gasoline, set on fire, police say
Alabama police were searching Wednesday for the man they believe doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Priceville police said the suspect and the victim were apparently involved in a domestic dispute on North Bethel Road in Priceville. The victim apparently ran to a neighbor’s house for...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
Main Street Alabama announces new city application workshops
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Communities can learn about a hands-on, proven approach to revitalizing downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts during one of three workshops. Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization and state coordinating program of Main Street America, will explain the different tiers of membership, including the application process of becoming a […]
alabamanews.net
State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement
Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
wvasfm.org
Gov. Kay Ivey announces new prison rules
On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to shorten their prison stays based on their behavior. Ivey signed an executive order that she said will provide “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much “good time” credit will be lost for different categories of offenses and how an inmate can restore the credit.
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, […]
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
Hartselle Enquirer
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
The Trussville Tribune
