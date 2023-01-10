Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons why Ravens will upset Bengals, including J.K. Dobbins running wild
If we've learned anything about the NFL this season, it's to expect the unexpected. That's why, despite the odds being stacked against them, no one should be surprised if the Ravens dethrone the Bengals in Sunday night's wild card playoff game. Despite Lamar Jackson's injury, the Ravens made the playoffs...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons why Bengals are the NFL team you should be rooting for to win it all
If your favorite team didn't make the playoffs this year and you're looking for a bandwagon to jump on for the postseason, you have 14 different options, but only one of those options is a good one and that option is the Cincinnati Bengals. With the NFL playoffs right around...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
CBS Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is going to 'take some time' before making a decision on 2023 season
Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008. Rodgers was non-committal on his plans...
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by top model on 15-6 roll
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay has made the postseason for the third straight year, reaching at least the Divisional Round in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Dallas hasn't advanced to the divisional since 2018. Ahead of the NFL playoffs 2023, both teams lost straight-up and against the spread last week.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five
Roughly half of the 2023 NFL Draft order is in place so prepare to see the same projections for the next four months. There is going to be significant conversation about how the top five is going to shake out given the Chicago Bears' position at No. 1 overall and the unlikelihood that they take a quarterback. Will someone jump Houston to take the first quarterback or will the Texans have their choice at No. 2 overall?
CBS Sports
Sean Payton reveals how he would fix Russell Wilson if he were coach of the Denver Broncos
After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now. The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
CBS Sports
Three reasons the Chargers will beat the Jaguars in wild card: Justin Herbert ready to make postseason mark
Every once in a while, a team comes along that is remembered despite not winning a championship. The late '70s/early '80s Chargers were one of those teams after captivating fans with their lighting-fast offense. The only thing that was perhaps faster than the Chargers offense those days was the Lakers'...
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
