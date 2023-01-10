Read full article on original website
Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
Fire severely damages Chambersburg business
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A Chambersburg mini-mart was heavily damaged because of a fire that was ablaze on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were alerted to Ray’s Mini Mart at 8:36 a.m. for a reported building fire. While responding, Franklin County Dispatch told...
17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle accident in Dauphin County, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State Police in Lykens say a 17-year-old was killed in a multi-car crash in Dauphin County on Thursday morning. According to police, it happened just after 7:30 AM at State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Authorities say a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado,...
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Dauphin County woman dies in crash
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Halifax, Dauphin County died after she was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 44-year-old woman was traveling south on North River Road at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She then lost control of her 2002 Volkswagen Coupe and traveled off the east side of the roadway.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Harrisburg officials order people living under Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Terry Brown moved to Harrisburg less than a year ago and has lived under the Mulberry Street Bridge for the last two months. “This was really the only spot I knew that I could turn to go and have some continuity,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash
A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. According to a statement from the Williams Valley School District, an unidentified 17-year-old student was killed. Superintendent John Rizzo issued a statement in regard to the incident:. "It is with great sadness that I inform our school community of...
Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed
DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
Multi-Millions In Fire Damage At Hershey Farm Restaurant (Videos)
Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township, authorities say.The fire in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road was first reported to dispatchers at 11:50 a.m.The fire started inside of the restaurant while only employees were inside, acc…
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper
Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. New crossing signs added to Birney Ave.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Harrisburg police ask for help finding man after September shooting on Woodlawn St.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police Department said it is looking for help finding a man in connection with a shooting on Woodlawn Street in September. Police released pictures of the man who was wearing a skull sweat shirt when the shooting happened on September 25. Authorities said...
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a dog that was shot on Dec. 31 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. An unknown Black male, described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreads, shot a dog after interacting with the dog as he walked west on Locust Lane.
