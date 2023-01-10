ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

WBRE

Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire severely damages Chambersburg business

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A Chambersburg mini-mart was heavily damaged because of a fire that was ablaze on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were alerted to Ray’s Mini Mart at 8:36 a.m. for a reported building fire. While responding, Franklin County Dispatch told...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police

A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed

DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper

Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. New crossing signs added to Birney Ave.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police

A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a dog that was shot on Dec. 31 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. An unknown Black male, described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreads, shot a dog after interacting with the dog as he walked west on Locust Lane.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

