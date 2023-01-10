Read full article on original website
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
Sports » Latest News
Jenks over Bartlesville, 56-40. Caney Valley beat Dewey, 52-28. Oklahoma Union beat Nowata 47-44. Foyil topped Barnsdall 40-30. And it was Olive over Copan 57-34. Jenks topped Bartlesville 70-60. Caney Valley topped Dewey, 47-43. Nowata with one of its best wins this year, Ironmen beat Oklahoma Union 47-40. Barnsdall beat Foyil 38-26. Olive over Copan 48-30. Wesleyan Christian School blew out Bluejacket, 76-17.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
Jarrett Farms Now Open With New Ownership, Renovations
A popular resort in Ramona is back open on Saturday with new ownership and modern renovations. There's 114 acres of land at the Jarret Farms. The property has been open since the 80s and the new owners say they are excited to bring it back to life. The Resort at...
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Turley Fire Department facing mass resignations
The community of Turley, north of Tulsa, is seeing a large increase in volunteer firefighter resignations due to disagreements between the fire and community board groups.
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Bulldoggers Drop Homecoming to Trojans
The Dewey Bulldoggers hosted the Caney Valley Trojans tonight for some homecoming hoops. Starting off, it was all Dewey. They jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, including this buzzer beater from guard Jace Williams. After the first quarter though, it would be all...
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Huskies Too Much For Newkirk to Handle.
Pawhuska completed the final game of its six-game road stretch against Newkirk. The #13 Lady Huskies would blow past Newkirk 59-15. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and none in the fourth. Pawhuska would jump out big on a 20-0 run to end the game early. The...
Bulldoggers Swept by OKU
The Dewey Bulldoggers were coming fresh off a loss from Caney Valley Friday night when they took on the Oklahoma Union Cougars this Saturday night from Dewey. The Bulldoggers were up 8-2 after one, but would be their last lead, as the Cougars would take over to end the half and extend that lead in to the end of the game, winning 39-32.
