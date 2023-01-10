Read full article on original website
BRAC takes official ownership of Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Arts Council are officially theatre owners. Earlier this month the non-profit arts council announced they had officially purchased the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. “Over the past 5 years, we have been leasing the Historic Owen Theatre with a purchase option,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber...
Fritz’s Adventure offering area appreciation to 43 counties
To help kick-off the new year, Fritz’s Adventure is giving area residents the opportunity to experience their Branson attraction at a discounted rate with the return of the annual area appreciation. Now through Sunday, Feb. 26, residents of more than 40 surrounding counties are invited to visit Fritz’s Adventure...
Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson
A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
Houseman earns lifetime achievement award
A former Taney County presiding commissioner has been given a lifetime achievement award from the Missouri Association of Counties. Ron Houseman was one of three presented the Juanita Donehue Lifetime Achievement Award during the MAC’s annual conference Nov. 21 to 23. The award for 2022 is the second time MAC has given the award following last year’s initial recipient, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
County officials examine mental health and justice issues
A recent gathering of Stone and Taney county officials examined the nexus of mental health issues and the legal system. The conference revolved around SIM, Sequential Intercept Mapping, and the way the program practically works within a community. “The SIM helps communities identify resources and gaps in services at each...
In a state of grace
This column was going to start out as a plea on behalf of the many performers who give their blood, sweat, tears, and other bodily fluids on the stages and streets of Branson every year. I realized the more I started to plot out the column, the subject is actually...
James “Bob” Robert Hashbarger
James “Bob” Robert Hashbarger, 74, of Ridgedale, MO passed away on January 4, 2023. James entered this life August 28, 1948, the son of James Adam and Roberta (Slavens) Hashbarger in Frankfort, IN. Bob was married to Ann Turner on December 23, 1972. He was preceded in death...
Mary Anne Kaske Butler
Mary Anne Kaske Butler, 77, of Golden, MO passed away after a long illness on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home with family. Mary Anne was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of George and Fernanda Kaske. She is preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband John...
Robert Mari
Robert Mari passed away December 31, 2022 in Springfield, MO surrounded by his family. Robert was born on October 17, 1959 in Lancaster, CA, the second child born to Robert Mari and Susie Mari Still. Robert is survived by his father; brothers Duane, Donald and David Nay, John and Peter...
9th Annual Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament
The 9th Annual Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament, sponsored by Southwest MO Rush and Lake Country Soccer, took place the weekend of Jan. 6 at the Branson Convention Center. The tournament is the first of two taking place over a two week period at the Convention Center. More from this section.
Linda Louise Robbins
Linda Louise Robbins, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on January 7, 2023 at her residence. Linda was born on August 28, 1943 in Ozark County, MO, the daughter of James and Barbara Robbins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike Robbins. Linda is...
Brian “Duff” Baker
Brian “Duff” Baker, 59 of Branson, MO passed away on January 5, 2023. Duff was born on February 14, 1963 to Ronnie Baker and Judy Barnes Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg, grandmother Hazel Barnes of Ava, MO area. Duff is survived by...
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
Vehicle catches fire, Branson man ejected in crash
A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.
Reeds Spring man accused of domestic assault
A Reeds Spring man is facing 15 years in prison related to a domestic assault in Stone County. Selma Strailey, 71, is facing a charge of First Degree Domestic Assault after an incident on Dec. 19, 2022. The county’s 911 received a misdial. Dispatch eventually contacted a female on the phone line after several disconnections. The woman told the dispatcher she “didn’t know” if she was OK.
