A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO