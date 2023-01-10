ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

WBOC

Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Berlin Intermediate student honored

BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Intermediate School 6th grader Alisa was honored by the school for her commitment to community activism. She collected hundreds of donations for the Halo Shelter in Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

SBY police department leading safety class

SALISBURY, Md. – the MAC Center’s 2023 Winter Institute has launched, a series of entertaining and informative classes. On Thursday, Salisbury Police Department Chief Barbara Duncan hosted a class for seniors about keeping your homes and cars safe. Chief Duncan also discussed cyber security issues, cautioning everyone to...
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Cambridge Begins Evening Curfew; Justin Todd is Sworn as Police Chief

After months of mayor forums and public hearings, the Cambridge city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew at the January 9 legislative meeting. Ordinance 1207 is a pilot curfew for children under 16 years of age and will begin February 1, 2023. The only dissenting vote was cast by was made by Jameson Harrington, 3rd Ward Commissioner.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing man located in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A search is underway for a 55-year-old man who police say went missing early Wednesday morning near the Salisbury Marina. According to the Salisbury Police Department, 55-year-old Joseph Michael Ward went missing near the Salisbury Marina, located at 506 W. Main Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Commissioner Approve Juvenile Curfew

Tonight the Cambridge commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew. The curfew would apply to those 15 and younger. Kids would have to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Freshman Delegate Tom Hutchinson sworn in to Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The start of the 445th Maryland General Assembly session also meant the start of Delegate Tom Hutchinson’s political career. The Republican political newcomer was chosen by voters in District 37B. The district stretches through Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, and Wicomico Counties. “I’m feeling fantastic. This is...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes re-elected as Speaker Pro Tem

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – With the start of the 445th Maryland General Assembly Session, lawmakers once again chose Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes to serve as Speaker Pro Tem. She received multiple nominations, and a unanimous vote of approval to a roaring applause. “We have a seat at the table”. A Salisbury...
MARYLAND STATE
osibaltimore.org

WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams

Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

OCPD announces name of new horse

OCEAN CITY, Md. – After four days of polling, the results are in for the name of the newest member of the Ocean City Police Department. The horse has been named Major, and we hope Major does a great job at keeping OC residents safe. We want to hear...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Dispatch

Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat

SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
SNOW HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state

LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

SU Food Pantry receives $13,000 grant

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University’s student-led food pantry, Food for the Flock, received a generous donation of $13,000 from a Maryland Higher Education Commission Grant. Food for the Flock’s mission is to make sure that no student on campus goes hungry. We want to hear your good...
SALISBURY, MD

