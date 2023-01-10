Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
WMDT.com
Berlin Intermediate student honored
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Intermediate School 6th grader Alisa was honored by the school for her commitment to community activism. She collected hundreds of donations for the Halo Shelter in Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
SBY police department leading safety class
SALISBURY, Md. – the MAC Center’s 2023 Winter Institute has launched, a series of entertaining and informative classes. On Thursday, Salisbury Police Department Chief Barbara Duncan hosted a class for seniors about keeping your homes and cars safe. Chief Duncan also discussed cyber security issues, cautioning everyone to...
talbotspy.org
Cambridge Begins Evening Curfew; Justin Todd is Sworn as Police Chief
After months of mayor forums and public hearings, the Cambridge city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew at the January 9 legislative meeting. Ordinance 1207 is a pilot curfew for children under 16 years of age and will begin February 1, 2023. The only dissenting vote was cast by was made by Jameson Harrington, 3rd Ward Commissioner.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A search is underway for a 55-year-old man who police say went missing early Wednesday morning near the Salisbury Marina. According to the Salisbury Police Department, 55-year-old Joseph Michael Ward went missing near the Salisbury Marina, located at 506 W. Main Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.
WBOC
Cambridge Commissioner Approve Juvenile Curfew
Tonight the Cambridge commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew. The curfew would apply to those 15 and younger. Kids would have to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
WMDT.com
Freshman Delegate Tom Hutchinson sworn in to Maryland General Assembly
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The start of the 445th Maryland General Assembly session also meant the start of Delegate Tom Hutchinson’s political career. The Republican political newcomer was chosen by voters in District 37B. The district stretches through Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, and Wicomico Counties. “I’m feeling fantastic. This is...
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
WMDT.com
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes re-elected as Speaker Pro Tem
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – With the start of the 445th Maryland General Assembly Session, lawmakers once again chose Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes to serve as Speaker Pro Tem. She received multiple nominations, and a unanimous vote of approval to a roaring applause. “We have a seat at the table”. A Salisbury...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Exec. Julie Giordano brings legislative priorities to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As lawmakers headed back to Annapolis Wednesday, recently sworn-in Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano joined them. Giordano met with the Eastern Shore delegation to ensure they will tackle the most pressing needs in the county. This, as the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly begins.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
osibaltimore.org
WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams
Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
WMDT.com
OCPD announces name of new horse
OCEAN CITY, Md. – After four days of polling, the results are in for the name of the newest member of the Ocean City Police Department. The horse has been named Major, and we hope Major does a great job at keeping OC residents safe. We want to hear...
fox5dc.com
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
WMDT.com
SU Food Pantry receives $13,000 grant
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University’s student-led food pantry, Food for the Flock, received a generous donation of $13,000 from a Maryland Higher Education Commission Grant. Food for the Flock’s mission is to make sure that no student on campus goes hungry. We want to hear your good...
