California State

The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Advocate

Rep. Barbara Lee Will Seek California U.S. Senate Seat, Sources Say

The field of 2024 candidates for U.S. senator from California is growing. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who represents the state’s 12th Congressional District, located in the Bay Area, has told some colleagues she plans to go for the Senate seat, Politico reports. Her mention came in a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus that was not open to the media, sources told Politico.
Axios

Rep. Barbara Lee plans to run for Senate in 2024

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) plans to run for Senate in 2024, according to a source familiar with the matter. This comes after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) publicly announced her bid. The big picture: Lee would be the first Black woman senator since Vice President Kamala Harris resigned from her former...
sfstandard.com

Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee Eyes Feinstein’s Senate Seat

The field of potential candidates to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein is growing, with East Bay Rep. Barbara reportedly telling colleagues she plans to run for the seat. Just yesterday, Orange County Rep. Katie Porter publicly declared her bid for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in a video posted to Twitter. Lee, who has served in the House of Representatives since 1998, told congressional colleagues she plans to run as well, according to Politico.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: California Senate race heats up

The California Senate race continues to heat up, with NBC News’ Ali Vitali scooping that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is endorsing Rep. Katie Porter in the race. Warren says in a video announcing her endorsement that Porter has “a backbone made out of steel,” later adding, “We need her and her whiteboard in the United States Senate.”
KCRA.com

U.S. Senate race in 2024 already taking shape in California

Although U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has not announced her plans for 2024, the race for her seat is already underway. Sources close to the situation told KCRA 3 on Wednesday that Democratic Bay Area Representative Barbara Lee is getting organized to announce her Senate run, but for now, she is focused on the series of winter storms that continue to slam California.
