impact601.com
Karen Elaine Holifield
Karen Elaine Holifield, 63, of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence in Laurel, MS. She was born Tuesday, September 15, 1959 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Antioch United Pentecostal Church. The burial will follow in Holifield-Doggett Family Cemetery. Rev. Joshua Pierce will officiate.
impact601.com
Andrew Jackson Graves
Andrew Jackson Graves, 88 of the Hebron Community of Jones County, MS departed this life and went to his heavenly home on January 9, 2023. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Laurel, MS to Leslie and Clara Graves. Jack was a lifelong member of Hebron United Methodist Church....
impact601.com
William Elijah "Billy" Sims
William Elijah “Billy” Sims, 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Saturday, July 17, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
impact601.com
Jack Collins Varner
Jack Collins Varner passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and devoted caregiver on January 8, 2023. Jack was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on March 31, 1932. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from May of 1953 to May of 1955 and was awarded a Purple Heart.
impact601.com
Joyce Gill
Mrs. Joyce Gill, age 83, of Moselle was born on February 5, 1939, and passed from this life on January 8, 2023 in Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Fairfield Baptist Church of Moselle. Bro. Ramsey Coutta will officiate with burial to follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery of Moselle. Pallbearers will be Kenny Gooch, George Beech, John Gill, Samuel Gill, Tyler Walters and Dustin Hudson.
impact601.com
Laverne Touchstone
Mrs. Laverne Touchstone, age 88, of Richton, was born October 24, 1934 and passed from this life on January 8, 2023 at the Perry County Nursing Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, in Richton from1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jones and Son Chapel. Bro. Deke Cochran will officiate the service and burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shannon Freeman, Russell Dykes, Bobby Cowart, Jackie Cowart, Dillon Burnham, Landon Dennis, and Kenny Touchstone.
impact601.com
MLK CDC celebrating Dr. King’s birthday by encouraging involvement
The MLK CDC is continuing to work to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with its annual celebration of the life and legacy of this Civil Rights Leader. The local group has worked to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive even during this Pandemic.
impact601.com
David Walker
Mr. David Walker, age 67 of Richton, born on April 14, 1955, passed from this life on January 6, 2023 in Slidell, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 Jones and Son Funeral Home, Richton from 10:30 a. m. to 12:30 p.m. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Bro. Shawn Hinton will officiate the service and burial will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery.
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
impact601.com
Terry Underwood set to resign at Sylva-Bay Academy after six seasons
Six years ago, Sylva-Bay grabbed a distinguished coach who coached at various levels including the JUCO ranks. Terry Underwood became a staple not only for the Saints but for the Jasper County community. After taking time through the holidays to mull things over, Underwood has made the tough decision to resign from Sylva-Bay Academy in the coming months to pursue other options.
mageenews.com
Harmon Delivers Opening Prayer
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
Five injured in dump truck crash in Ellisville
ELISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two adults and three minors were taken by ambulance to a hospital following a crash with a dump truck in Ellisville on Wednesday, January 11. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Highway 29 and Augusta Road. Response crews found a dump truck […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WDAM-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
impact601.com
North Jones Elementary put on lockdown Thursday morning; students and staff safe
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School on Trace Road following an incident which led led to a lockdown of the school. A black male subject attempted to gain entry to the school without permission. The subject was speaking...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
