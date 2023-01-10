Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO