impact601.com
Karen Elaine Holifield
Karen Elaine Holifield, 63, of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence in Laurel, MS. She was born Tuesday, September 15, 1959 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Antioch United Pentecostal Church. The burial will follow in Holifield-Doggett Family Cemetery. Rev. Joshua Pierce will officiate.
impact601.com
William Elijah "Billy" Sims
William Elijah “Billy” Sims, 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Saturday, July 17, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
impact601.com
Andrew Jackson Graves
Andrew Jackson Graves, 88 of the Hebron Community of Jones County, MS departed this life and went to his heavenly home on January 9, 2023. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Laurel, MS to Leslie and Clara Graves. Jack was a lifelong member of Hebron United Methodist Church....
impact601.com
Sandra Ann Welch
Sandra Ann Welch, 71, passed peacefully from this life on January 7, 2023. She was born May 13, 1951 to Samuel Smith and Norma Keffer in Cirencester, England. She grew up traveling in a military family and made Laurel her home in 1971. She obtained her CNA license from Jones College and cared for many people throughout the years before she retired. She was married to her loving husband, Wes, for 34 years, and she adored her two puppies, Peanut and Bandit.
impact601.com
Joyce Gill
Mrs. Joyce Gill, age 83, of Moselle was born on February 5, 1939, and passed from this life on January 8, 2023 in Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Fairfield Baptist Church of Moselle. Bro. Ramsey Coutta will officiate with burial to follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery of Moselle. Pallbearers will be Kenny Gooch, George Beech, John Gill, Samuel Gill, Tyler Walters and Dustin Hudson.
impact601.com
MLK CDC celebrating Dr. King’s birthday by encouraging involvement
The MLK CDC is continuing to work to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with its annual celebration of the life and legacy of this Civil Rights Leader. The local group has worked to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive even during this Pandemic.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
impact601.com
Terry Underwood set to resign at Sylva-Bay Academy after six seasons
Six years ago, Sylva-Bay grabbed a distinguished coach who coached at various levels including the JUCO ranks. Terry Underwood became a staple not only for the Saints but for the Jasper County community. After taking time through the holidays to mull things over, Underwood has made the tough decision to resign from Sylva-Bay Academy in the coming months to pursue other options.
Five injured in dump truck crash in Ellisville
ELISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two adults and three minors were taken by ambulance to a hospital following a crash with a dump truck in Ellisville on Wednesday, January 11. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Highway 29 and Augusta Road. Response crews found a dump truck […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street prepares for 2023 events
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is gearing up for another year packed full of events for the community. Laurel Main Street exists to support downtown businesses and to help to make each one thrive. Each year, the organization works hard to keep fan-favorite events like the Loblolly Festival and the Chili Cook-off.
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WDAM-TV
Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook. Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel. Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the...
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
WDAM-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
