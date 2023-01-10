Uber Driver Burned In Fiery Wreck On I-95 In October Has Died

Photo: CBS 12

An Uber driver who was hospitalized after a fiery crash along I-95 in Delray Beach back in October has died from his injuries.

The family of 62-year old Carlos Molina say the man passed away at a Miami trauma center on Monday. He was airlifted there from Delray Medical Center after suffering second and third-degree burns throughout his body.

Molina had swerved out of the path of a fuel tanker after it was cut off in traffic and flipped over on the Interstate. The car hit the median, exploded and went up in flames.

A GoFundMe page initially set up to help with medical costs is now being used to also pay for Molina's funeral.