Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Says State Democratic Party Needs Overhaul

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

Governor Ron DeSantis commenting of the resignation of state Democratic party Chair Manny Diaz.

In a statement, Manny Diaz says he was unable to carry out his plans to rebuild the Democratic party in Florida.

Governor DeSantis noting it's the first time in 150 years that a Democrat doesn't hold a statewide office.

A vote on new leadership could come when executive and central committees meet later this month.

bill
2d ago

The Democrats are not harming Florida. Politicians are destroying this whole Country. There is no room in this Country for the far right or the far right. Both have to realize that before we can fix anything. Forcing someone to think like you do, will not make them think like you do. It will only widen the gap.

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

