Governor Ron DeSantis Says State Democratic Party Needs Overhaul

Governor Ron DeSantis commenting of the resignation of state Democratic party Chair Manny Diaz.

In a statement, Manny Diaz says he was unable to carry out his plans to rebuild the Democratic party in Florida.

Governor DeSantis noting it's the first time in 150 years that a Democrat doesn't hold a statewide office.

A vote on new leadership could come when executive and central committees meet later this month.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images