Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022
DETROIT (AP) — The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,785 people were killed in crashes from January through September last year, down 0.2% from the same period of 2021.The agency also estimates that fatalities dropped slightly in the third quarter of the year, the second straight quarterly decline after seven quarters of year-over-year increases.Agency Acting Administrator Ann Carlson says in a prepared statement Monday that there's still more work to do to address a...
U.S. Says Traffic Deaths Fell Slightly in First Nine Months of 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths fell 0.2% in the first nine months of 2022, reversing a sharp rise in the two prior pandemic years when speeding and other unsafe behavior increased, regulators said on Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes...
1997 Toyota Supra Mangled After Mechanic's Wild Crash
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra became the face of tuner culture after a certain wildly famous car movie made it look untouchable on the streets. That popularity has led to a monstrous increase in prices for the cars, and as one Colorado mechanic shop just found out, crashing one that doesn’t belong to you can come with equally monstrous consequences.
Elon Musk Tweet Leads to Investigation of Tesla
Stop me if you've heard this before -- Elon Musk tweeted something that has him and/or one of his companies in trouble with regulators. From CNN: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Monday that it is in contact with Tesla about Musk’s tweet in which he “agreed” that Tesla drivers should be allowed to disable the alert reminding them to keep their hands on the steering wheel while in “Full Self Driving” mode, which is a driver assist system in an early “beta” version that does not fully drive the car itself.
Fisher-Price sleeper recall linked to 100 infant deaths
Fisher-Price has recalled approximately 4.7 million infant sleepers after 100 deaths were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This is the second nationwide recall Fisher Price issued of its Rock n’ Play Sleepers sold through retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon. The initial recall on...
NHTSA Estimates for First Nine Months of 2022 Suggest Roadway Fatalities Beginning to Level Off After Two Years of Dramatic Increases
(LOOTPRESS) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released its latest projections for traffic fatalities in 2022, estimating that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes in the first nine months of the year. This is a 0.2% decrease as compared to the 31,850 estimated fatalities during the same time in 2021.
QOTD: Is It Time for Federal Intervention on AV Testing?
Earlier today I wrote about how Tesla seems to be pushing for fewer safety guards on its so-called "Full-Self Driving" system even as it opens the program up to more "beta testers" and even as accidents involving the system and Tesla's Autopilot pile up. What I didn't mention, probably because I suspect it's common knowledge among our readership, is that there aren't federal rules governing these sorts of beta tests on public roads.
BMW Recalling IX, I4, and I7 EVs Over Battery Issues
BMW has issued a recall on certain 2022-2023 iX, i4, and i7 electric vehicles over a claimed “misdiagnosis” in the high-voltage battery management electronics system. Based on documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the likelihood of a vehicle suffering from the issue is supposedly rare. However, an estimated one percent of recalled models run the risk of erroneously resetting the control unit, resulting in a loss of electrical power.
