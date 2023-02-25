Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Sights and sounds from Brite Winter 2023

By Laura MorrisonCeleste Houmard,

5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Brite Winter music festival returned to the West Bank of the Flats Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Anchors Away,” in celebration of Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes, according to a press release from Brite.

The festival welcomed Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms for a return headliner appearance along with 20 other local and regional bands to three stages tonight.

“The last time Welshly Arms played Brite , it was one of our coldest years ever. We’re ecstatic they’re returning to their hometown to rock the banks of the Cuyahoga!” said Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter.

    WJW photo
    WJW photo
    WJW photo

Tickets started at $10 in advance and $15 at the door with a $30 combo pack that includes a festival hat and koozie. There were also limited $75 Fluri’s Clubhouse tickets, which include access to a heated tent, upgraded restroom facilities and additional amenities. All tickets are available to purchase on the Brite Winter website.

There were also immersive art installations across the event. A complete schedule of free and public workshops will be available on the Brite Winter website.

Bands performing at Brite Winter included Welshly Arms, Signals Midwest, Fox Royale, Grumpy Plum, Skuff Micksun, Detention, Free Black!, Angela Perley, The Rosies, The Labra Brothers, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Tobyraps, Indré, Big Pop, Simon & The Apparatus, Honey Pocket, Rubix Groove, Da Land Brass Band, Sadhu, Cellophane Janer and the School of Rock Headliners

“Our ability to shine and compensate the artists is dependent on the generous support of Cleveland foundations, community organizations, companies and individual donors,” continued Hornack. “Those who are looking to show their love and donate on a larger scale now have the Brite Backers option as a way to support the artists and fulfill Brite’s vision.”

The event runs from 3 p.m. to midnight and you can find stage times right here. Remember much of the festival is outside, so dress appropriately. Find tonight’s weather forecast right here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

