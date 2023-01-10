Mets adjusted offer to Carlos Correa reportedly revealed

The Mets have reportedly lost out on Carlos Correa, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon that the Twins have brought the two-time All-Star back to Minnesota on a six-year deal that, with vesting options, could pay him up to $270 million.

New York was reportedly in the running the whole way, even after pulling back on their initial $315 million offer due to medical concerns, but in the end, their final offer fell short.

So, what was that offer before Correa elected to return to the Twins? According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets offered a six-year deal at $157 million, though there would have been another six years, non-guaranteed, that could have made the deal worth a lot more.

In the end, Correa reportedly elected to go with the higher AAV, as he will make $42.5 million more with his Twins deal over those first six years.

Per Heyman, the Mets and Correa “couldn’t get past the language issue” in contract talks, as New York clearly tried to protect themselves from the concerns they had over his surgically repaired leg, which led to Correa’s contract agreement with the Giants falling apart last month.

