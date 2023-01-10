FDA issues final guidance for Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for importers of food for humans and animals, including dietary supplements

Read full article on original website
Lallemand Health Solutions launches organic version of its probiotic yeast ingredient
Lallemand Health Solutions has announced the launch of an organic version of its probiotic yeast Saccharomyces boulardii to mark the hundredth anniversary of its discovery. Lallemand Health Solutions has announced the launch of the first and unique organic version of its probiotic yeast Saccharomyces boulardii to mark the hundredth anniversary of its discovery.
Pomegranate extract may support skin health and protect skin from UV damage
In cell cultures, the pomegranate extract was shown to modulate collagen and hyaluronic acid metabolism. A recent study1 evaluated the effects of a proprietary pomegranate extract (Pomanox from Euromed, based in Mollet del Vallès, Spain) on skin health-related parameters in normal and UV-induced photoaging conditions in human fibroblast Hs68 cells. Ultraviolet radiation can degrade the skin’s extracellular matrix components leading to hyperpigmentation and loss of skin elasticity.
