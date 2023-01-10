ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Superintendent Horne tells lawmakers state of public education is grim

PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told lawmakers Wednesday the state of public education is grim. Horne made his blunt assessment before the Senate Education Committee and said, "Two-thirds of our students are not proficient in math. 60% are not proficient in reading. Imagine what that means for their future and our future."
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona House Republicans move to cut corporate tax rates

Arizona Republican lawmakers are moving to cut income tax for corporations in the state. Those rates are proposed to be cut nearly in half, potentially cutting state revenue by nearly $670 million a year. Democrats on the two committees that passed HB 2003 all opposed it. The House Minority Leader...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Governor Katie Hobbs proposes change to results-based school funding

PHOENIX — In Governor Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, she made it clear education is one of her top priorities. She’s wanting to scrap the current results-based funding formula and equally distribute funds to all schools across the state. Currently, the state distributes $68.6...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now

Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Hobbs Names Jennifer Toth to Head ADOT

Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced Jennifer Toth as her pick to serve as Director of the Department of Transportation. Toth will replace John Halikowski in the role. Halikowski announced his retirement last week. The announcement of Toth as the new ADOT director was part of a press release with four...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hobbs calls for updates to Arizona's Groundwater Management Act

Gov. Katie Hobbs this week issued an executive order to create a Governor’s Water Policy Council. Hobbs said the new group will be tasked with updating the state’s Groundwater Management Act. “The fact is we’ve overcommitted water," Hobbs told reporters Monday. "It’s a big issue and there’s no...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers

(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ tribes have deep connection to proposed monument in southern Nevada

President Joe Biden announced late last year that he intends to create a national monument in southeast Nevada that a number of Arizona tribes find significant. Avi Kwa Ame National Monument takes its name from a Mojave word for Spirit Mountain and the surrounding landscape. It’s sacred to 12 tribes,...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy