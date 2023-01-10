Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a ‘wake-up call’ on groundwater. Is anyone listening?
Opinion: Gov. Katie Hobbs offered a clear message on groundwater regulation during her first State of the State address. We’ll see if lawmakers take it to heart. Gov. Katie Hobbs called it a “wake-up call” on water. Whether it is remains to be seen. The newly elected...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
kjzz.org
What teachers want Tom Horne to know following his State of Education address
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education speech Wednesday and touched on a number of issues — including school vouchers, English immersion and a campaign pledge to return to traditional discipline. “When teachers leave the profession, they’re surveyed. And the No. 1 reason for...
ABC 15 News
Superintendent Horne tells lawmakers state of public education is grim
PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told lawmakers Wednesday the state of public education is grim. Horne made his blunt assessment before the Senate Education Committee and said, "Two-thirds of our students are not proficient in math. 60% are not proficient in reading. Imagine what that means for their future and our future."
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
kjzz.org
Arizona House Republicans move to cut corporate tax rates
Arizona Republican lawmakers are moving to cut income tax for corporations in the state. Those rates are proposed to be cut nearly in half, potentially cutting state revenue by nearly $670 million a year. Democrats on the two committees that passed HB 2003 all opposed it. The House Minority Leader...
ABC 15 News
Governor Katie Hobbs proposes change to results-based school funding
PHOENIX — In Governor Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, she made it clear education is one of her top priorities. She’s wanting to scrap the current results-based funding formula and equally distribute funds to all schools across the state. Currently, the state distributes $68.6...
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now
Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
Gov. Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Gov. Ducey of hiding facts
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.
azbex.com
Hobbs Names Jennifer Toth to Head ADOT
Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced Jennifer Toth as her pick to serve as Director of the Department of Transportation. Toth will replace John Halikowski in the role. Halikowski announced his retirement last week. The announcement of Toth as the new ADOT director was part of a press release with four...
kjzz.org
Hobbs calls for updates to Arizona's Groundwater Management Act
Gov. Katie Hobbs this week issued an executive order to create a Governor’s Water Policy Council. Hobbs said the new group will be tasked with updating the state’s Groundwater Management Act. “The fact is we’ve overcommitted water," Hobbs told reporters Monday. "It’s a big issue and there’s no...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
kjzz.org
How Arizona has worked to balance its housing equation — and what's next
Arizona has a shortage of housing, and has for some time now. Among her priorities, Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to empower local communities to build more affordable housing and lower costs for both renters and owners. Housing played a prominent role in her State of the State address on Monday.
Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers
(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
kjzz.org
AZ tribes have deep connection to proposed monument in southern Nevada
President Joe Biden announced late last year that he intends to create a national monument in southeast Nevada that a number of Arizona tribes find significant. Avi Kwa Ame National Monument takes its name from a Mojave word for Spirit Mountain and the surrounding landscape. It’s sacred to 12 tribes,...
KOLD-TV
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
