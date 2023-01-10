Read full article on original website
Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Mets fans react to losing out on Carlos Correa to Twins after stealing him from Giants
The New York Mets snatched Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants and then came across the same issue: There was a problem with his physical. After days and days of trying to negotiate a new deal, Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday on a six-year, $200 million contract. As you could imagine, Mets fans are not too happy about this. After all, Correa was supposed to be the icing on the cake for a fantastic offseason. Instead, he’s now back in the American League.
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
