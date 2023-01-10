The New York Mets snatched Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants and then came across the same issue: There was a problem with his physical. After days and days of trying to negotiate a new deal, Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday on a six-year, $200 million contract. As you could imagine, Mets fans are not too happy about this. After all, Correa was supposed to be the icing on the cake for a fantastic offseason. Instead, he’s now back in the American League.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO