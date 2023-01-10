Predicting Texas' secondary with the addition of Jalen Catalon

Texas added another critical piece to its defense on Monday with the addition of safety Jalen Catalon.

The Arkansas transfer committed to the Longhorns after taking visits to Texas A&M, Purdue and Texas. Catalon joins Wake Forest transfer Galvin Holmes as the newest Horns in the back end of the defense.

The former Razorback is one of the better defensive backs in the nation when healthy. He took home first-team All-SEC honors in 2020. Since then, Catalon has been riddled with the injury bug keeping him off the field.

Catalon immediately raises the ceiling of Texas’ defense moving forward. The former four-star is excellent against the run, has a nose for the football and provides great leadership skills.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is going to have some solid options to work with in the defensive back unit. Here is a look at what Texas’ secondary is going to look like in 2023 with Catalon in the mix.

