Minneapolis, MN

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet

Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Denver Broncos interview former standout Pac-12 coach

The Denver Broncos‘ coaching search is picking up steam, with the organization interviewing many candidates already, including former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. And the Broncos reportedly talked to another former standout college coach, in former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw on...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jags' Lawrence, Chargers' Herbert face off in playoff debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

