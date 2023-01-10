Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Pitcher Corey Kluber, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract
Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
Broncos interview ex-Eagles assistant for head coach opening
Current Philadelphia Eagles coordinators Jonathan Gannon (defense) and Shane Steichen (offense) are getting plenty of attention on the NFL head coaching carousel. But we also need to make way for a former Eagles assistant. Of course, you probably know him better for his decade-plus run as the head coach at Stanford.
Denver Broncos set to interview Super Bowl-winning coordinator next week
It seems that Sean Payton won’t be the only candidate with a Super Bowl-winning pedigree that the Denver Broncos interview
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Yardbarker
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
thecomeback.com
Denver Broncos interview former standout Pac-12 coach
The Denver Broncos‘ coaching search is picking up steam, with the organization interviewing many candidates already, including former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. And the Broncos reportedly talked to another former standout college coach, in former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw on...
FOX Sports
Jags' Lawrence, Chargers' Herbert face off in playoff debuts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence...
Comments / 0