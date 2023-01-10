Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football's 5-star signee Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Oklahoma five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold took home the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday. Arnold is the first OU player to win the award since Kyler Murray won it in 2014 as a Texas A&M signee. The Denton, Texas, product is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly
With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Takes Western Kentucky Job
Brent Venables said wanted to keep L'Damian Washington around in an enhanced role, but he instead chose to take a full-time coaching job elsewhere.
Oklahoma Dominates D1 Softball Top 100
The two-time defending national champion landed 10 players on the preseason list, including four in the top 10 and the No. 1 overall spot.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball rebounds from slow start, defeats Texas Tech 89-79 in Lubbock
No. 19 Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3) 89-79 on Wednesday in Lubbock. Junior Skylar Vann scored 19 points with a team-high 11 rebounds and six assists. Senior Ana Llanusa tallied 20 points and six assists while knocking down three 3-pointers. The Sooners shot just 33%...
Oklahoma Daily
OU's Zac Selmon being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, per report
Oklahoma deputy athletic director Zac Selmon is being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger reported Selmon is visit Mississippi State on Thursday, although the deal is not finalized. He would be the first black athletic director in the school's history. The 37-year-old...
Baylor RB Coach Justin Johnson Hired By Conference Rival
The Bears have lost one of their top assistants to a conference rival
Red Raiders WR Coach Emmett Jones Leaving Program for Oklahoma Job
The Oklahoma Sooners have finally found their replacement for their former position coach, Cale Gundy.
Official: Oklahoma Hires New Wide Receivers Coach
L'Damian Washington served as OU's interim wide receivers coach in 2022 after Cale Gundy's stunning resignation in August.
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
KCBD
#19 Oklahoma knocks off Lady Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking for a huge home win over a ranked opponent, but they came up short falling to #19 Oklahoma 89-79 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders led by four at the half. Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run...
Lady Raiders respond to Scott’s obscene gesture in TCU game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich issued a statement regarding the obscene hand gesture by Bre’Amber Scott toward the crowd in Saturday’s game at TCU in Fort Worth. “Our program is disappointed with the behavior exhibited by Bre’Amber Scott during the fourth quarter of our win at TCU,” Gerlich said. “While we […]
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
Player Ratings to the Theme of Keanu Reeves Movies- Oklahoma at Kansas
The Jayhawks needed a late surge to topple the Sooners in Lawrence.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Sneak peek at Jones AT&T stadium as renovations continue
In 2022, Texas Tech Athletics announced the renovations and plans for the Jones AT&T stadium as well as their new Womble football center located across from the Jones. Project representative Logan West said the project linking the two buildings will create one of the largest football facilities in the country.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
