Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football's 5-star signee Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Oklahoma five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold took home the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday. Arnold is the first OU player to win the award since Kyler Murray won it in 2014 as a Texas A&M signee. The Denton, Texas, product is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly

With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU's Zac Selmon being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, per report

Oklahoma deputy athletic director Zac Selmon is being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger reported Selmon is visit Mississippi State on Thursday, although the deal is not finalized. He would be the first black athletic director in the school's history. The 37-year-old...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
KCBD

#19 Oklahoma knocks off Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking for a huge home win over a ranked opponent, but they came up short falling to #19 Oklahoma 89-79 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders led by four at the half. Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FMX 94.5

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX

